Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis Have Finally Settled Their Messy Custody Battle And Agreed That He’ll Pay Her $27,500 Per Month In Child Support

As I’m sure you’ll recall, Olivia was interrupted while giving a presentation to over 4,000 industry executives and handed an envelope containing the documents. A few months later, Jason’s initial petition was dismissed, and court filings revealed that Olivia believed he’d served her the papers publicly in a bid to embarrass her.
A representative for Jason claimed he had “no prior knowledge” that Olivia would be served the documents onstage. The actor later said that he felt “great distress” over how things had unfolded, but maintained that “the process server had only done her job.”
Later speaking with Variety about the infamous CinemaCon moment, Olivia said, “To try to sabotage that was really vicious... But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”
Olivia went on to request that her and Jason’s child custody case be heard in California, while Jason wanted things settled in New York. She was ultimately successful, and legal documents later showed that she’d accused Jason of acting in “bad faith” and attempting to “litigate” her “into debt” by attempting to relocate the case.
“I am completely perplexed at why he believes that engaging in intimidation or trickery will serve him or our children's best interests,” Olivia purportedly wrote in the leaked court documents, which were obtained by the Daily Mail.
In the filings, Olivia also allegedly claimed that Jason was “far wealthier” than her, while her leaked declaration of income purportedly stated that her monthly income was $71,667.
Fast-forward to today, and it looks like Olivia and Jason have settled their custody battle, according to new court documents obtained by the Daily Mail.
Per the legal filings, Jason has agreed to pay a total of $27,500 in child support to Olivia every month for their two kids — $10,300 for Otis, and $17,200 for Daisy. The outlet notes that this figure is based on Jason’s “extraordinarily high income,” which was estimated at $10.5m in 2023, and Olivia’s estimated income of $500,000.
“The parties agree that child support for the minor children in the amount of $27,500 per month is sufficient to maintain the needs of the minor children considering Jason’s station in life…is consistent with each child’s best interest, and application of the guideline would be unjust or inappropriate in this case,” the documents reportedly state.
What’s more, the documents state that Jason will cover 25 percent of Olivia’s childcare expenses on top of his monthly payments, and that the exes will stick to a “week-on, week-off” custody schedule.