“I accidentally followed him because I was stalking him... I was just following one person so it was super obvious that I was following him,” Olivia recalled.
Olivia Rodrigo following Josh and then unfollowing him when she doesn’t follow anyone else?? Hello??— brooke 🧸💫 (@theshowxrry) July 3, 2022
olivia’s instagram said she followed josh but it’s back to zero now she was probably hacked— kaylee met saylor ౨ৎ (@saylorslacy) July 3, 2022
imagine olivia stalking josh and followed by mistake— r (@livielovers) July 3, 2022
