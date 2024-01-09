Nicole Kidman Offered Some Rare Insight Into How She Coped In The Aftermath Of Her Divorce From Tom Cruise As She Reflected On Her Bittersweet 2003 Oscar Win

“I went home and ended up ordering takeout and eating it on the floor of the Beverly Hills Hotel,” Nicole shared as she reflected on the bittersweet reality of her first ever Oscar win.

Nicole Kidman is reflecting on the night she won her first Oscar in 2003.

A closeup of Nicole at an event wearing her hair in a tousled updo
Don Arnold / WireImage

Nicole, now 56, won her first Academy Award for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in The Hours. Her win came just a year after she was nominated at the Oscars for the first time, for her performance in Moulin Rouge.

closep of her holding her award
Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

On stage in 2003, Nicole struggled to hold back her tears as she accepted her award for Best Actress.

Oscars / Via youtube.com

At one point she even turned away from the audience as she attempted to compose herself, while playfully quipping, “Russell Crowe said, ‘Don’t cry when you get up there,’ and now I’m crying!”

Oscars / Via youtube.com

Now, Nicole is reflecting on her first Oscar win in detail, recalling how she was quietly dealing with the finalization of her divorce from Tom Cruise.

Nicole and Tom with their arms around each other as they stand on the red carpet
Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

Nicole and Tom’s marriage lasted for 11 years, from 1990 to 2001. During this time, they welcomed two adopted children, though Tom ultimately filed for divorce from Nicole due to “irreconcilable differences.”

Tom and Nicole look at each other lovingly on the red carpet
Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images

The pair notoriously remained pretty quiet on the details of their divorce over the years, with Nicole even shutting down a reporter who asked her about Tom during an interview a few years ago.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

But now, Nicole has offered some rare insight into how she was coping at the time as she looked back on her bittersweet first Oscar win.

Nicole holds her Oscar as she stands backstage
Joe Llano / WireImage

Per People, Nicole told author Dave Karger in his new book 50 Oscar Nights, “I was struggling with things in my personal life, yet my professional life was going so well. That’s what happens, right?”

Nicole standing onstage speaking into a microphone
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Nicole then recalled heading back to her hotel room after leaving the Oscars and ordering takeout, which she ended up eating on the floor.

Jim Spellman / WireImage

“I went home and ended up ordering takeout and eating it on the floor of the Beverly Hills Hotel,” she said. “I sat on the floor of the hotel eating French fries and a burger with my family and went to bed.”

Jim Spellman / WireImage

“I went to bed alone; I was in bed before midnight. If I ever won again, I’m telling you, I’d be out for 24 hours,” she added.

Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

And Nicole said it was this very moment that made realize she needed to find love again.

Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

“That’s when it hit me. I went, I need to find my love; I need a love in my life. Because this is supposed to be when you go, ‘This is ours,’” she said.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

Of course, two years later, Nicole began dating her now-husband Keith Urban. The pair tied the knot in 2006, and share two kids: Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 13.

Nicole and Keith look at each other lovingly at an event
Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

