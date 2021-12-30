“That’s, honestly, so long ago that that isn’t in this equation. ... I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, ‘Give me my life. In its own right.’”

As you might recall, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s decadelong marriage was one of the most highly publicized relationships of the ‘90s. Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

The media was enthralled by their marriage , which lasted from 1990 to 2001, with the pair seemingly making headlines every day. Dan Callister / Getty Images

However, things came to an end in February 2001 after Tom filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Much like their marriage, the pair’s split was widely scrutinized by the media.

For years, Nicole and Tom — who share two children, Isabella, 29, and Connor, 26, whom they adopted while they were married — largely kept the details of their divorce private. Matt Turner / Getty Images

Well, it’s safe to say that Nicole was not pleased this week, after she was unexpectedly asked about Tom during an interview. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Being the Ricardos, Nicole, who portrays Speaking with the Guardian about her latest release,, Nicole, who portrays Lucille Ball in the biopic, talked about the movie’s depiction of her character’s relationship with Desi Arnaz. Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

“It’s about a creative and romantic relationship that doesn’t work out,” Nicole said . “But from it come some extraordinary things. And I love that. I love that it’s not a happy ending.” Rich Fury / Getty Images

“This film says you can make an extraordinary relationship thrive and leave remnants of it that exist forever. Yeah, that’s really gorgeous,” she continued.

Nicole went on, “You can’t make people behave how you want them to, and sometimes you’re going to fall in love with someone who isn’t going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with.” Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

“And I think that’s all very relatable,” she added. "You may have kids with them. You may not, but they were very much in love."

Big Little Lies actor had been referring to her past marriage to Tom. Nicole’s answer prompted the journalist, Eva Wiseman , to ask if theactor had been referring to her past marriage to Tom. Matt Turner / Getty Images

And Nicole — who became “angry,” the reporter noted — didn’t hesitate to shut down the speculation. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

“Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not. No,” Nicole responded. “I mean, that’s, honestly, so long ago that that isn’t in this equation. So no.” Gregg Deguire / WireImage

She continued, “And I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either. It feels to me almost sexist, because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, ‘Give me my life. In its own right.’” Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Nicole’s response has been met with praise across social media, with many users jumping online to share their support for the actor. Amy Sussman / WireImage

One person labeled the journalist’s question as “ tacky, tired [and] toxic ,” while another called it “ unnecessary and disappointing .” “Glad Nicole Kidman checked this. Tom Cruise? That was 20 yrs ago!” read one tweet .

Nicole’s latest comments come just months after she candidly reflected on the huge media obsession with her and Tom’s marriage, in a wide-ranging interview with Harper's Bazaar this September. Steve Granitz / WireImage

When asked if she felt discouraged by the media scrutiny around her and Tom’s divorce, Nicole responded , “I was young. I think I offered it up?” Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images

“Maybe I’ve gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I’m always trying to be as open as possible,” she laughed. “I just prefer to live in the world that way. ... I’m wary at times, and I’ve been hurt.”

“But at the same time, I much prefer a warm approach rather than a prickly shut-down approach,” she said. Nicole continued, “My husband, Keith [Urban, whom she married in 2006], says that when he met me, he said, ‘How’s your heart?’ And I apparently responded, ‘Open.’”

Recently, Nicole, 54, also opened up about facing ageism and sexism in the Hollywood industry. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“There’s a consensus in the industry that as a female actor, at about 40, you're done,” Nicole said in an interview with Dujour last week, while discussing some of her latest projects. Axelle / FilmMagic

“I never sat in a chair and heard someone say, ‘You’re past your due date,’ but I’ve had times where you’re turned down and the door is shut on you,” she continued. “It’s definitely changing and moving, but that’s what Being the Ricardos is about.” Don Arnold / WireImage