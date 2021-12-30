Nicole Kidman Shut Down A “Sexist” Question About Her Ex-Husband Tom Cruise And Said She Doesn’t Want To Be “Pigeonholed” Months After She Recalled The Media Obsession With Their Marriage
“That’s, honestly, so long ago that that isn’t in this equation. ... I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, ‘Give me my life. In its own right.’”
As you might recall, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s decadelong marriage was one of the most highly publicized relationships of the ‘90s.
The media was enthralled by their marriage, which lasted from 1990 to 2001, with the pair seemingly making headlines every day.
However, things came to an end in February 2001 after Tom filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Much like their marriage, the pair’s split was widely scrutinized by the media.
For years, Nicole and Tom — who share two children, Isabella, 29, and Connor, 26, whom they adopted while they were married — largely kept the details of their divorce private.
Well, it’s safe to say that Nicole was not pleased this week, after she was unexpectedly asked about Tom during an interview.
Speaking with the Guardian about her latest release, Being the Ricardos, Nicole, who portrays Lucille Ball in the biopic, talked about the movie’s depiction of her character’s relationship with Desi Arnaz.
“It’s about a creative and romantic relationship that doesn’t work out,” Nicole said. “But from it come some extraordinary things. And I love that. I love that it’s not a happy ending.”
“This film says you can make an extraordinary relationship thrive and leave remnants of it that exist forever. Yeah, that’s really gorgeous,” she continued.
Nicole went on, “You can’t make people behave how you want them to, and sometimes you’re going to fall in love with someone who isn’t going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with.”
“And I think that’s all very relatable,” she added. "You may have kids with them. You may not, but they were very much in love."
Nicole’s answer prompted the journalist, Eva Wiseman, to ask if the Big Little Lies actor had been referring to her past marriage to Tom.
And Nicole — who became “angry,” the reporter noted — didn’t hesitate to shut down the speculation.
“Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not. No,” Nicole responded. “I mean, that’s, honestly, so long ago that that isn’t in this equation. So no.”
She continued, “And I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either. It feels to me almost sexist, because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, ‘Give me my life. In its own right.’”
Nicole’s response has been met with praise across social media, with many users jumping online to share their support for the actor.
One person labeled the journalist’s question as “tacky, tired [and] toxic,” while another called it “unnecessary and disappointing.”
“Glad Nicole Kidman checked this. Tom Cruise? That was 20 yrs ago!” read one tweet.
Nicole’s latest comments come just months after she candidly reflected on the huge media obsession with her and Tom’s marriage, in a wide-ranging interview with Harper's Bazaar this September.
When asked if she felt discouraged by the media scrutiny around her and Tom’s divorce, Nicole responded, “I was young. I think I offered it up?”
“Maybe I’ve gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I’m always trying to be as open as possible,” she laughed. “I just prefer to live in the world that way. ... I’m wary at times, and I’ve been hurt.”
“But at the same time, I much prefer a warm approach rather than a prickly shut-down approach,” she said.
Nicole continued, “My husband, Keith [Urban, whom she married in 2006], says that when he met me, he said, ‘How’s your heart?’ And I apparently responded, ‘Open.’”
Recently, Nicole, 54, also opened up about facing ageism and sexism in the Hollywood industry.
“There’s a consensus in the industry that as a female actor, at about 40, you're done,” Nicole said in an interview with Dujour last week, while discussing some of her latest projects.
“I never sat in a chair and heard someone say, ‘You’re past your due date,’ but I’ve had times where you’re turned down and the door is shut on you,” she continued. “It’s definitely changing and moving, but that’s what Being the Ricardos is about.”
Being the Ricardos is available to watch now on Amazon Prime.
-
Leyla Mohammed a is Celebrity News Fellow for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.
Contact Leyla Mohammed at leyla.mohammed@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.