People Can’t Get Over The Way Miley Cyrus Seemingly Shaded Her Ex, Liam Hemsworth, At The Grammys

The 31-year-old artist took home two awards for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards, both of which were for her hit song “Flowers.”
As you probably know, the song “Flowers” — which charts Miley’s experience of finding empowerment after a breakup — is widely rumored to be about her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, whom she shares a messy history with.
Liam and Miley were together on and off for over a decade. They got engaged twice before getting married in Dec. 2018, but ultimately ended up parting ways for good less than a year later.
Miley sings, “I didn't wanna leave you / I didn't wanna fight / Started to cry, but then remembered I / I can buy myself flowers.” She later adds, “I can take myself dancing / I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than / Yeah, I can love me better than you can.”