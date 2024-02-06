People Can’t Get Over The Way Miley Cyrus Seemingly Shaded Her Ex, Liam Hemsworth, At The Grammys

On Sunday night, Miley Cyrus won her first Grammys!

Jc Olivera / WireImage

The 31-year-old artist took home two awards for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards, both of which were for her hit song “Flowers.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

As you probably know, the song “Flowers” — which charts Miley’s experience of finding empowerment after a breakup — is widely rumored to be about her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, whom she shares a messy history with.

Jennifer Graylock - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Liam and Miley were together on and off for over a decade. They got engaged twice before getting married in Dec. 2018, but ultimately ended up parting ways for good less than a year later.

John Sciulli / Getty Images for G'Day USA

Fans theorized that Miley was singing about Liam on “Flowers” not just because her lyrics appeared to reference him, but also because the track just so happened to be released on his birthday.

Presley Ann / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Miley sings, “I didn't wanna leave you / I didn't wanna fight / Started to cry, but then remembered I / I can buy myself flowers.” She later adds, “I can take myself dancing / I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than / Yeah, I can love me better than you can.”

With this in mind, fans are now convinced that Miley seemingly shaded Liam at the 2024 Grammys when she threw in a couple of pointed ad-libs while performing her hit song.

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

On stage, Miley sang, “I didn't want to leave you,” and then hastily added, “But I had to.” She then sang the line, “I didn't want to fight,” and added, “But we did.”

Recording Academy / Via Twitter: @MileyUpdates

“Started to cry but then I remembered... I just won my first Grammys!” she also exclaimed.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Naturally, several people were left convinced that Miley was throwing shade at Liam during the performance, and took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their thoughts.

Christopher Polk / Billboard via Getty Images

“lol miley’s performance of flowers right now is a big f you to liam hemsworth,” one person tweeted. “genuinely would have loved to have seen liam hemsworth’s reaction to all of this,” someone else said.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“Liam gonna forever take a shot from Miley,” one user wrote, while another added, “YOU TELL HIM!!!!”

Twitter: @eversongbirds

Twitter: @IHateCarleen

Twitter: @danielleamen

One person went on to tweet, “Miley winning Grammys for Flowers specifically after the way Liam used to treat her when they were on red carpets together is poetic lmao. Good for her.”

Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for Audi

For those who need a quick refresher, Liam infamously appeared embarrassed by Miley after she grinded on him on the Vanity Fair red carpet in 2019. The then-couple were asked what a “dance number” between the two of them looks like, prompting Miley to throw it back — to which Liam quickly shut her down and said, “No, no, we're not doing this. Not on the carpet.”

Access Hollywood / Via youtube.com

And interestingly, Miley appeared to reference the now-viral moment years later when she recreated her dance move in a promotional video for “Flowers.”

Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

