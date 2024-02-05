After All That Messy Family Drama, Miley Cyrus Didn’t Thank Her Dad In Her Grammy Acceptance Speeches

With five outfit changes, a killer performance, and of course her first two Grammys, it’s safe to say no one had more fun last night than Miley Cyrus.
Her first Grammy of the night — and of her career — came for Best Pop Solo Performance for the hit song “Flowers,” and standing alongside Mariah Carey, Miley used her acceptance speech to tell a sweet story of resilience and belief.
“There was a little boy that all he wanted for his birthday was a butterfly, and so his parents gave him a butterfly net,” she began. “And he was so excited, he went outside out in the sun and started swinging and swinging, but with no luck, he sat down on the ground and finally let go, and he surrendered.”
“And right when he did was when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of his nose,” she said. “And this song, ‘Flowers,’ is my butterfly. Thank you.”
Later in the night, she found herself on the stage yet again to accept the coveted award for Record of the Year for “Flowers” — this time using the moment to shine a light on the people who were a part of her journey.
“This award is amazing. But I really hope that it doesn't change anything, because my life was beautiful yesterday. Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular,” she said before adding, “So please don't think that this is important, even though it's very important, right, guys?”
The 31-year-old went on to thank “everyone that's standing on this stage right now — Tom, Tyler, Michael, and Greg,” before taking a second to shout out her family and glam squad.
“My mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look,” she said, finally stopping to think if she’d missed anyone. “Anyone else?…I don't think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!”
For context, Miley is the child of Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, who were married for nearly 30 years before they announced their divorce in April 2022.
In addition to Miley, Tish and Billy Ray share a daughter, Noah, and a son, Braison, as well as Trace and Brandi — Tish’s son and daughter respectively from a previous relationship, whom Billy Ray legally adopted in 1993.
And while the Cyruses have been a united family for the most part, a number of signs have suggested that the gang were left divided in the aftermath of Billy Ray and Tish’s divorce.
For example, in August, when Tish got remarried to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, fans noticed that only Miley, Trace, and Brandi were at the ceremony. And it seemed as if Noah and Braison were throwing shade on social media while the wedding was underway by showing a T-shirt that had Billy Ray’s face on it.
At the time, Trace also seemed to bolster speculation of a divide by posting an old family photograph of himself, Tish, Miley, and Brandi on his Instagram story, which Tish later reposted.
Prior to all of this, Noah also blocked — and subsequently unblocked — her mom on Instagram around the time that she filed for divorce from Billy Ray, leading people to speculate that she was siding with her dad.
And amid all the drama, it’s long been known that Miley and Noah have a pretty bumpy relationship — although it seems that their parents’ split may have forged an even bigger wedge between them.
So while none of the family members have explicitly commented on the feud rumors, the fact that only Tish and Brandi were there to support Miley at the Grammys suggests that things with her dad and other siblings might still be a little messy — though she certainly didn’t let that dampen her spirits.