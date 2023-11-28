Kourtney Kardashian Can’t Win

But while Kourtney’s attitude had most certainly changed, the relentless criticism from her innermost circle didn’t.

Back in Season 1, Kourtney experienced one of her happiest moments when Travis proposed. However, rather than allowing her to bask in the experience of being engaged for the first time ever to the love of her life, a significant portion of the episode was dedicated to Scott's reaction to the news .In fact, on the very night of the engagement, Kendall Jenner confronted Kourtney and asked if she’d even considered Scott’s feelings.

“Do you have sympathy for the position that he’s in at all?” Kendall asked, before adding, “Because it doesn’t feel like you do, just as an outsider.”

Kourtney later revealed that she was “so annoyed” at the Hulu editors for having Scott at the center of her and Travis’s engagement because she felt it overshadowed the episode and prevented them from having their “moment.”

“I am in one of the best places I’ve ever been in my life, and it’s time for our show to catch up,” she said. “It should be an empowering episode about me getting out of toxic relationships and really having this fairy-tale love story that is my reality.”

Kourtney had a point that even the most skeptical of viewers agreed with: It felt incredibly unfair for her long-awaited fairytale ending to be swamped with age-old Scott drama, and for this to be perpetuated by her sister hours after Travis’s proposal.

But fast forward to her wedding in May 2022, and Kourtney once again had one of her happiest moments overshadowed with drama thanks to Kim’s collaboration with luxury designer brand Dolce & Gabbana.