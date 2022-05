Writing on a Reddit forum, one person said: “This was so wrong of Kendall. Kourtney was with Scott for almost ten years, and he was the one who destroyed their relationship. He cries and wails over Kourtney but doesn't give up drugs/alcohol to get her back. Kourtney and Scott agreed that they would get back together if he cleaned up his lifestyle, and he still refused. So after 15 or so years, [Kourtney] moved on. Scott will always be family, but he is the one who ruined that relationship.”