“My biggest nightmare would be having Kim as a sister. She’s showing her true colors.”
I was indifferent about this convo cos I feel they’re acting, but Kim mentioning kourtney’s kids n bringing them into their beef is so low, Kim is actually a terrible person, a pure narcissist using every arsenal to win a fight including making her feel her kids don’t love her🤮— oceanview (@breebrownsugar) September 28, 2023
The way Kim kept escalating because she wasn’t getting the reaction she wanted. First it was Kim thinks, then the family, then the friends, then the kids. Woof. Awful. That was so low. https://t.co/rUEUXEeYDv— Liv (@heyitslivagain) September 28, 2023
Kourtney said “you are just a fucking witch and I hate you” and I am here for it. Kim really need to stfu about side chats about her damn sister with her friends. Also mentioning that the kids come to her with issues about Kourt it was a very low thing to say. #TheKardashians— MrDangerous 😈 (@VictorPolancoo) September 28, 2023
Stephanie Soteriou is a Celebrity Reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in London
Contact Stephanie Soteriou at stephanie.soteriou@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? 👉 Submit it here