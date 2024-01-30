Kim Kardashian Clarified That North West Doesn’t Post Unedited Videos Of Her Without Her Permission After People Freaked Out Over That Makeup-Free TikTok

As you’re probably aware, Kim — and the Kardashian/Jenners — have long used filters and editing software to digitally manipulate their social media pictures, sometimes resulting in some pretty awkward fails.
What’s more, the Kar/Jenners have also been accused of using filters to blur their faces on their reality TV series, while one of Kim’s recent appearances on The Tonight Show was seemingly edited, too.
Well, a couple of weeks ago, Kim’s eldest daughter, North West, shared a bunch of photos of the mogul with no makeup on to their joint TikTok account, which is managed by Kim.
Speaking with Bustle last week, Kim admitted she finds it “ridiculous” that people freak out over her makeup-free photos, clarifying that she most certainly approves everything that gets posted to her and North’s TikTok page.
“If you notice, all the TikToks are me without makeup. North has to get everything approved by me,” Kim said.
“The TikTok is on my phone. So, it's like, all the pictures are taken on my phone. It's not like anything's posted without my permission. I just think sometimes it's like, Who cares?” she continued.
Kim went on to say that she films makeup-free for her Hulu show and posts bare-faced pictures “all the time.”
“I film on my show all the time with no makeup. So I find it just kind of ridiculous. And it's like, ‘Oh my God, she has no makeup.’ I post photos with no makeup all the time,” she said.
“Also... When I do a photo shoot, I always let the photographer just [do their thing]. I love working with different people, even if it's not exactly what I would do. I like to see other people's vision of me,” she added.