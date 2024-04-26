A few months after giving birth, Jodie opened up about her decision to have a home birth during the pandemic.

“Every stage of my pregnancy brought its own challenges and lessons," she told Vogue. "Nobody really teaches you about what your body goes through to bring a child into the world until you're actually doing it.”

Jodie went on, “We had already decided on a home birth because of concerns about negative birth outcomes for Black women in America.”

"According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of pregnancy-related deaths is more than three times greater for Black women than for white women, pointing, it seems to me, to systemic racism," she continued.

"Delivering at home ensured that I had what every single woman deserves to have: full agency in determining my birth support,” she added.