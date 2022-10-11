The Difference Between Travis Barker And Scott Disick’s Reactions To Kourtney Kardashian Gaining Weight Is Being Discussed After Fans Were Reminded Of Scott’s Shocking Past Comments

Ten years ago, Scott told Kourtney that she needed to hurry up and lose weight three months after giving birth because she was, in his words, his “piece of machinery.”

By
Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed News Staff

Last week, viewers of Hulu’s The Kardashians watched as Kourtney heaped praise onto her husband, Travis Barker, for his consistent support of her weight gain.

Astrid Stawiarz / WireImage

“Obviously my body’s changed. It was all of the hormones that the doctors put me on,” she said, referring to the impact that her IVF treatment has had on her physique while she and Travis have been trying for a baby.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

“Eight months of IVF treatment has definitely taken a toll on my body mentally and physically, and I think it’s taken a lot to get me to the place of feeling really comfortable and happy with the changes,” she said in a confessional.

And Kourtney explained that Travis’s constant support of her helped her to “embrace the changes” that her body was going through.

“Every day, Travis is like, ‘You’re perfect.’ If I make one complaint, he’s like, ‘You’re perfect. You’re so fine… You’ve never been better,’” she said. “And now I’m so into it.”

“Having a partner who’s so supportive of me and always complimenting me no matter what, it’s just helped me to really embrace the changes — and actually to the point where I love the changes now,” she added.

As soon as the episode aired, several fans online expressed their happiness for Kourtney, while praising her “refreshing” comments.

Nino / GC Images

“When Kourtney Kardashian Barker was talking about how her partner helped her feel better about her weight gain as well as accepting/falling in love with herself >>>> we all deserve that,” one person tweeted.

DO SOMETHING ELSE!!! @GabbiBoBabbi

When Kourtney Kardashian Barker was talking about how her partner helped her feel better about her weight gain as well as accepting/falling in love with herself &gt;&gt;&gt;&gt; we all deserve that

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @GabbiBoBabbi

“That whole scene was so refreshing!” another wrote on Reddit. “I really feel like she was speaking her truth and genuinely loves her curvier body vs. feeding us a forced ✨bOdY PoSiTiViTy✨ narrative.”

Reddit

As the conversation unfolded, it wasn’t long before fans were reminded of the way Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, spoke to her about her post-pregnancy weight gain back in the day.

Scott Barbour / Getty Images

Kourtney and Scott’s relationship was incredibly rocky, with the pair calling it quits for good in 2015 after dating on and off for about a decade.

Denise Truscello / WireImage

Seemingly referring to the past romance in last week's episode of The Kardashians, Kourt said: “When I was super skinny, [it was] a time that I was super anxious. Not about eating, not about staying at a certain weight, but just in toxic relationships.” Scott’s cheating scandals and his alcohol and drug use caused issues between him and Kourtney on several occasions while they were dating.

David Becker / WireImage

And perhaps with this in mind, users on Reddit recalled the time that Scott urged Kourtney to lose weight just three months after giving birth to their second child, Penelope.

Jb Lacroix / WireImage

“Last time, you definitely tried to watch what you were eating after you had Mason,” Scott told Kourtney during a 2013 episode of Kourtney and Kim Take Miami. Mason, their first child, was 3 at the time.

YouTube

“Yeah, last time around I went overboard,” Kourtney replied, to which Scott scoffed, “At least you were losing weight.”

YouTube

Visibly annoyed, Kourtney told Scott that he was “so crazy” before explaining that she was trying to lose weight “the healthy way.”

Bauer-griffin / GC Images

But Scott, clearly unfazed, responded: “Do it the healthy way, just do it faster.”

Gabe Ginsberg / FilmMagic

And to make things worse, when Kourtney questioned why Scott cared so much, he said: “Why wouldn’t I? You’re my piece of machinery.”

Frazer Harrison / WireImage

At the time, Kourtney was understandably reduced to tears by the entire exchange, while Scott ended up facing huge backlash online when the episode aired.

Denise Truscello / WireImage

In fact, he ended up tweeting in response to the viewers who’d called him out for the insensitive comments, though he took no accountability for how offensive he’d been. “Never realized how upset people get when a person makes a comment about weight,” he wrote, before later adding: “P.s anyone who has to much to say probably had to much to eat. #fatasses.”

Scott Disick @ScottDisick

Never realized how upset people get when a person makes a comment about weight

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @scottdisick
Scott Disick @ScottDisick

P.s anyone who has to much to say probably had to much to eat. #fatasses

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @scottdisick

Bringing this into view now, one Reddit user pointed out the “crazy” difference between Scott’s past comments and Travis’s recent ones.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

“Not that I think Travis is completely unproblematic, but the juxtaposition of his comments to Kourtney gaining some weight vs. Scott’s is crazy,” they wrote.

Reddit

Later on in that episode of Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourt ended up explaining to Scott that she didn’t want to hear “any more weight comments” from him.

Daily Mail

“It’s frustrating,” she said. “I wish I had people around me who were supportive. At least you know now it hurts me. I don't want to hear any more weight comments.”

Scott replied, ”I’m sorry, doll. You're a good-looking lady. You're proportioned properly, you got a beautiful kneecap and a gorgeous little face.”

David Becker / WireImage

Now, fans are more supportive than ever of Kourtney’s weight gain, with tons of Kardashians viewers praising her candid comments about her changing body.

“Our 40s is when we finally see our sexiness, she looks absolutely gorgeous!!!” one person wrote on Instagram. “She looks amazing,” echoed another.

Topics in this article