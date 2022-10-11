Last week, viewers of Hulu’s The Kardashians watched as Kourtney heaped praise onto her husband, Travis Barker, for his consistent support of her weight gain.
“Obviously my body’s changed. It was all of the hormones that the doctors put me on,” she said, referring to the impact that her IVF treatment has had on her physique while she and Travis have been trying for a baby.
“Eight months of IVF treatment has definitely taken a toll on my body mentally and physically, and I think it’s taken a lot to get me to the place of feeling really comfortable and happy with the changes,” she said in a confessional.
And Kourtney explained that Travis’s constant support of her helped her to “embrace the changes” that her body was going through.
“Every day, Travis is like, ‘You’re perfect.’ If I make one complaint, he’s like, ‘You’re perfect. You’re so fine… You’ve never been better,’” she said. “And now I’m so into it.”
“Having a partner who’s so supportive of me and always complimenting me no matter what, it’s just helped me to really embrace the changes — and actually to the point where I love the changes now,” she added.
As soon as the episode aired, several fans online expressed their happiness for Kourtney, while praising her “refreshing” comments.
“When Kourtney Kardashian Barker was talking about how her partner helped her feel better about her weight gain as well as accepting/falling in love with herself >>>> we all deserve that,” one person tweeted.
“That whole scene was so refreshing!” another wrote on Reddit. “I really feel like she was speaking her truth and genuinely loves her curvier body vs. feeding us a forced ✨bOdY PoSiTiViTy✨ narrative.”
As the conversation unfolded, it wasn’t long before fans were reminded of the way Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, spoke to her about her post-pregnancy weight gain back in the day.
Kourtney and Scott’s relationship was incredibly rocky, with the pair calling it quits for good in 2015 after dating on and off for about a decade.
Seemingly referring to the past romance in last week's episode of The Kardashians, Kourt said: “When I was super skinny, [it was] a time that I was super anxious. Not about eating, not about staying at a certain weight, but just in toxic relationships.” Scott’s cheating scandals and his alcohol and drug use caused issues between him and Kourtney on several occasions while they were dating.
And perhaps with this in mind, users on Reddit recalled the time that Scott urged Kourtney to lose weight just three months after giving birth to their second child, Penelope.
“Last time, you definitely tried to watch what you were eating after you had Mason,” Scott told Kourtney during a 2013 episode of Kourtney and Kim Take Miami. Mason, their first child, was 3 at the time.
“Yeah, last time around I went overboard,” Kourtney replied, to which Scott scoffed, “At least you were losing weight.”
Visibly annoyed, Kourtney told Scott that he was “so crazy” before explaining that she was trying to lose weight “the healthy way.”
But Scott, clearly unfazed, responded: “Do it the healthy way, just do it faster.”
And to make things worse, when Kourtney questioned why Scott cared so much, he said: “Why wouldn’t I? You’re my piece of machinery.”
At the time, Kourtney was understandably reduced to tears by the entire exchange, while Scott ended up facing huge backlash online when the episode aired.
In fact, he ended up tweeting in response to the viewers who’d called him out for the insensitive comments, though he took no accountability for how offensive he’d been. “Never realized how upset people get when a person makes a comment about weight,” he wrote, before later adding: “P.s anyone who has to much to say probably had to much to eat. #fatasses.”
Bringing this into view now, one Reddit user pointed out the “crazy” difference between Scott’s past comments and Travis’s recent ones.
“Not that I think Travis is completely unproblematic, but the juxtaposition of his comments to Kourtney gaining some weight vs. Scott’s is crazy,” they wrote.
Later on in that episode of Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourt ended up explaining to Scott that she didn’t want to hear “any more weight comments” from him.
“It’s frustrating,” she said. “I wish I had people around me who were supportive. At least you know now it hurts me. I don't want to hear any more weight comments.”
Scott replied, ”I’m sorry, doll. You're a good-looking lady. You're proportioned properly, you got a beautiful kneecap and a gorgeous little face.”
Now, fans are more supportive than ever of Kourtney’s weight gain, with tons of Kardashians viewers praising her candid comments about her changing body.
“Our 40s is when we finally see our sexiness, she looks absolutely gorgeous!!!” one person wrote on Instagram. “She looks amazing,” echoed another.