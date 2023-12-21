Kourtney Kardashian Shared A Reminder That “It’s Not A Race” To Get Into Shape After Giving Birth

Almost two months after welcoming her baby boy, Kourtney Kardashian Barker is sharing a sweet message about her postpartum body.
For those who missed it, Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, welcomed their first child together last month: a little boy named Rocky Thirteen Barker.
The pair each have three kids of their own from previous relationships. Kourtney is mom to Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, all of whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis shares Landon, 20, Alabama, 17, and his stepdaughter, Atiana, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
Kourtney hasn’t offered any major details about her new baby boy. However, she gave fans a little insight into how she’s coping two months after his birth with a new message on Instagram this week.
Taking to her stories, Kourt shared a video of herself on a treadmill and wrote, “7 weeks postpartum : first day in the gym doing 30 minutes walking 3.0 12.0 incline.”
“taking it easy, no rush, no pressure mamas, your body is healing, it’s not a race,” she added.
Now, if you’ve been following the Kardashians over the years, you’ll know that Kourtney’s attitude toward her postpartum body today couldn’t be more different from how it was after the births of her other kids.
After Kourtney welcomed Mason in 2009, she went to extreme lengths to get into shape for a bikini photo shoot, following strict diet and exercise routines for weeks. She later revealed during an episode of Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami that she actually collapsed as a result of the regimens.
“I was just running down the beach like I always have been lately. And then I just woke up. I didn't eat anything this morning,” she said. Khloé added that Kourtney hadn’t “been eating a whole lot at all,” while Kourt later admitted she was “so embarrassed” that she’d “punished” her body “for a photo shoot.”
“I’ve been obsessing about this weight thing a little too much,” Kourt added.
When it came to her second child, Penelope, Kourtney attempted to navigate things a little differently, admitting during a conversation with Scott that she’d gone “overboard” with her diet and exercise after welcoming Mason.
However, sadly for Kourt, Scott urged her to hurry up and lose weight — even after she explained that she was trying to do so “the healthy way.”
“Do it the healthy way, just do it faster,” Scott told her three months after Penelope's birth, before calling her his “piece of machinery.” Kourtney was left in tears by her then-boyfriend’s remarks, and he later doubled down on his stance while addressing the huge backlash he'd sparked.
And after giving birth to her third child, Reign, Kourt flaunted her weight loss on Instagram, telling fans that she was on a “workout kick.”
With Kourtney’s past attitude toward her post-baby weight in mind, it’s evident that she’s now had a huge change of heart following the birth of Rocky.
And back in October 2022, Kourt revealed that her shift in attitude toward weight gain is partly because of the support she receives from Travis — which perhaps doesn’t come as a surprise, given Scott’s past remarks about her body.
In an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kourt revealed that “having a partner who’s so supportive” of her had made her super comfortable with embracing her changing physique.
“Every day, Travis is like, ‘You’re perfect.’ If I make one complaint, he’s like, ‘You’re perfect. You’re so fine... You’ve never been better,’” she said. “And now I’m so into it.”
“Having a partner who’s so supportive of me and always complimenting me no matter what, it’s just helped me to really embrace the changes — and actually to the point where I love the changes now,” she continued in a confessional.
“My ass is amazing. I’m so into my thicker body,” she said before adding, “I also love being curvier. It’s just channeling that queen energy and embracing the woman that I am.”
Kourtney also noted that when she was “super skinny” in the past, she was “anxious” and in “toxic relationships.”
“When I was super skinny, [it was] a time that I was super anxious. Not about eating, not about staying at a certain weight, but just in toxic relationships,” she said. “I used to always say this: 'When I’m super skinny, just know I’m not happy.'”