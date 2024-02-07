“Friends” Actors Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer Reunited In A Super Bowl Commercial, And You Need To See It

“Could we be laughing any harder at this Jen & David reunion?” one fan commented.

By
Leyla Mohammed
Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed Staff

Calling all Friends fans: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer just reunited in a new Super Bowl ad!

Amy Sussman / Getty Images, Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Of course, Jen and David worked together for 10 years on the hit NBC series Friends, playing on-again, off-again lovers Rachel and Ross between 1994 and 2004.

Jen and David hugging and canoodling in a scene from &quot;Friends&quot;
Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Ever since the show ended, David and Jennifer — as well as the rest of the Friends cast — have remained super close, with the pair even revealing years later that they actually crushed on each other while filming.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schimmer
Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

And so, Friends fans were absolutely thrilled to see the pair team up in a new Uber Eats advert for the 2024 Super Bowl this week.

Closeup of Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In the video, which also features a heap of celebrities like Usher and the Beckhams, Jen hilariously forgets David, who desperately tries to remind her of all the time they spent working together.

Jen looking at David in a scene from the Uber Eats commercial
Uber Eats

“Jen! Hey!” David shouts as he walks over and attempts to give a confused-looking Jennifer a hug. She then replies, “Have we met?”

Jennifer smiling but clearly not knowing who David is in a scene from the  Uber Eats commercial
Uber Eats
David going in for a hug with Jennifer
Uber Eats

Jen then asks David to give her a “hint” about how they know each other, to which he dryly says, “We worked together for 10 years.”

Closeup of David Schwimmer
Uber Eats

And while Jen later pretends to remember David, he sees right through her act, hilariously calling her out after the pair go back and forth.

Closeup of David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston
Uber Eats

Reacting to the commercial now, Friends fans across the globe described Jen and David’s interaction as “iconic.”

Jen and David intimately hugging in a scene from &quot;Friends&quot;
Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“The one where Ross & Rachel reunite,” one fan commented under a clip of the video. “Aww, the one with Jen and David reunited, I love this commercial,” another person echoed.

David looking at Jen in the kitchen in a scene from &quot;Friends&quot;
Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“Could we be laughing any harder at this Jen & David reunion?” someone else said.

Meanwhile, several fans went on to joke that Jennifer simply didn’t remember David because they were “on a break” — a reference to Ross and Rachel’s iconic Friends gag.

Screenshot from Friends&quot;
NBC / Via Netflix

“She didn’t forget. Her memory is just ‘on a break,’” one person joked. “Well, they were on a break for most of it,” someone else quipped.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“Maybe Jennifer didn't remember David because they were on a break?” another user said.

What’s more, other users later quipped that the commercial writers should’ve had David mention his missing sandwich — another reference to one of his character Ross’s most memorable moments.

Screenshot from &quot;Friends&quot;
NBC / Via Netflix

“Missed opportunity for David to accuse Jennifer of eating his sandwich,” someone wrote, while another person joked, “They missed the opportunity for David to go on a rampage after his Uber Eats delivery driver once he discovers that his Uber Eats sandwich delivery is missing.”

Closeup of David Schwimmer
Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Sky

You can watch the Uber Eats ad for yourself right here.

