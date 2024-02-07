“Friends” Actors Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer Reunited In A Super Bowl Commercial, And You Need To See It

Calling all Friends fans: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer just reunited in a new Super Bowl ad!
Of course, Jen and David worked together for 10 years on the hit NBC series Friends, playing on-again, off-again lovers Rachel and Ross between 1994 and 2004.
Ever since the show ended, David and Jennifer — as well as the rest of the Friends cast — have remained super close, with the pair even revealing years later that they actually crushed on each other while filming.
And so, Friends fans were absolutely thrilled to see the pair team up in a new Uber Eats advert for the 2024 Super Bowl this week.
“Jen! Hey!” David shouts as he walks over and attempts to give a confused-looking Jennifer a hug. She then replies, “Have we met?”
Jen then asks David to give her a “hint” about how they know each other, to which he dryly says, “We worked together for 10 years.”
And while Jen later pretends to remember David, he sees right through her act, hilariously calling her out after the pair go back and forth.
Reacting to the commercial now, Friends fans across the globe described Jen and David’s interaction as “iconic.”
“The one where Ross & Rachel reunite,” one fan commented under a clip of the video. “Aww, the one with Jen and David reunited, I love this commercial,” another person echoed.
“Could we be laughing any harder at this Jen & David reunion?” someone else said.
“She didn’t forget. Her memory is just ‘on a break,’” one person joked. “Well, they were on a break for most of it,” someone else quipped.
“Maybe Jennifer didn't remember David because they were on a break?” another user said.