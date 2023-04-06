Jennifer Aniston Explained Why The “Intense” “Friends” Reunion Was A “Sucker Punch” For The Cast

After David confirmed that the onscreen lovers “never crossed that boundary” because one of them was “always in a relationship,” Jen recalled how they simply let their feelings “play out on TV” instead.

By
Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed News Staff

Jennifer Aniston is getting candid about her past romantic feelings for her Friends costar David Schwimmer.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Jen and David, who portrayed onscreen lovers Rachel and Ross in the hit NBC sitcom, have found themselves at the center of real-life romance speculation several times since the show first aired in 1994.

Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In fact, these rumors that the pair were an item IRL circulated as recently as 2021 following the memorable Friends reunion — though they were quickly shut down by David’s rep.

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Sky

For those who need reminding, the televised special saw David candidly opening up about his and Jen’s offscreen relationship and revealing that they had mutual crushes on one another during the early seasons.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“The first season I had a major crush on Jen,” he told their costars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc. “I think we both, at some point, were crushing hard on each other.”

Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

However, David made it clear that in spite of their feelings, he and Jen never pursued anything romantic offscreen.

Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“It was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary,” he said.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

A month later, Jen further clarified that she and David couldn’t be together because it was “never the right time.”

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

“We were in relationships, it was always never the right time, and it wouldn’t have worked,” she said during an interview with Howard Stern.

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

Now, Jen is reflecting on the subject once more.

Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Sitting down for an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan last month, Jennifer was asked about the crushes she and David had on each other while shooting Friends.

Live with Kelly and Ryan

Host Kelly Ripa said, “You and David had a crush on each other,” to which Jen replied, “Yes, we did.”

Live with Kelly and Ryan

And speaking about their feelings toward each other, Jen said, “We just let it play out on TV.”

Live with Kelly and Ryan

Ryan Seacrest then asked Jen if her and David’s first kiss was one captured by the cameras for the show. “Yes,” she confirmed.

Live with Kelly and Ryan

And when asked by Kelly if the kiss felt “weird” or unusual, Jen looked flustered as she replied, “Well... it was quite enjoyable actually.”

Live with Kelly and Ryan

Needless to say, fans of Ross and Rachel were quick to react to the sweet remark.

Live with Kelly and Ryan

“‘Quite enjoyable actually’... FANS ARE DYING RIGHT NOW,” one person wrote on TikTok. “We need them to be together in real life.”

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

“[Rachel] and Ross love was fucking real I knew it,” someone commented, while another user made a sweet reference to their onscreen romance, writing, “HE’S HER LOBSTER.”

Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Elsewhere during the interview, Jennifer reflected on the aftermath of shooting the aforementioned Friends reunion — something that she’s been vocal about in the past.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Back in September 2021, Jen admitted that the special episode — which was filmed 17 years after Friends finished shooting — was actually far more difficult than she and her costars had anticipated.

Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“In your mind, you think, ‘Oh, this will be really fun to time travel,’” she said on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast. “It turns out… it’s kind of hard to time travel.”

Getty Images

“All of a sudden, here you are, and, you know, 16 years… a lot has gone on for each of us,” she continued. “Sixteen years ago, we were all sort of wide-eyed, bushy-tailed, and sort of had our whole lives ahead of us, even though we were heartbroken to say goodbye to these 10 years and… the job we all loved to do.”

Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“It’s nostalgic in a way that’s kind of also a little melancholy, you know, ‘cause a lot has changed,” she said. “We have all gone down different roads,” she went on. “Some easy and some not-so easy, for each of us.”

Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

And Jen certainly hasn’t changed her tune today, describing the aftermath of the reunion as “intense” during her appearance on Kelly and Ryan.

Penske Media / Penske Media via Getty Images

“It was a sucker punch,” she said. “No one really expected what we were gonna feel. Because in your mind you’re like, Ooh, time travel! That sounds really cool! And then you’re there and you’re like, Oh, that’s really intense — because so much has happened since.”

Penske Media / Penske Media via Getty Images

You can watch Jen’s appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan here.

