Jada Pinkett Smith Recalled Being Blamed For Will Smith’s Oscars Slap And Seen As An “Adulteress” After Revealing That The Pair Were Actually Quietly Separated At The Time

“Considering the false narrative that I had cheated on Will or I was some adulteress...when you look at the breadcrumbs, people need something to blame,” Jada said.

By
Leyla Mohammed
BuzzFeed Staff

Jada Pinkett Smith is looking back on Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap.

Close-up of Jada with a smiling Will, who&#x27;s holding an Oscar
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

To quickly recap what happened, Will walked onstage at last year’s awards show and struck host Chris Rock across the face after he made a joke about Jada’s bald head. The comedian, who reportedly had “no idea” that Jada has alopecia, told Will and the other audience members that it was just a “G.I. Jane joke,” to which Will yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth.”

Will slapping Chris onstage
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Several people have long accused Jada of being the one to tell Will to slap Chris, given that she was filmed rolling her eyes at Chris’s comment, while Will initially seemed to laugh. However, Will spoke out in defense of Jada last year and stated that she had “nothing to do” with his decision. Instead, he said his decision to slap Chris was based on his personal “experiences” and “history” with him.

Close-up of Will and Jada at a media event
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Fast-forward to this month, and Jada is looking back on the night of the 2022 Oscars in detail ahead of the release of her tell-all memoir, Worthy.

Close-up of Jada at a media event
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

Sitting down with People magazine this week, Jada admitted that she thought Will slapping Chris was a “skit,” and didn’t realize that it was in fact very real until “Will started to walk back to his chair.”

Will walking offstage after slapping Chris
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Jada also said that she was confused about why Will was “so upset,” given that — as she recently shockingly revealed — they weren’t actually together at the time, and haven’t been for the past seven years.

Will hugging a smiling Jada at a media event
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Jada revealed during a bombshell interview that she and Will, who tied the knot in 1997 and share two kids, have been living “completely separate lives” since 2016. Jada added that the pair had gotten “exhausted with trying” to fix their marriage, which she said had been “fractured” by “a lot of things.”

Close-up of Jada during an interview
NBC / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

While the pair were secretly separated, they found themselves at the center of infidelity rumors time and again, including when Jada had an "entanglement" with singer August Alsina.

Close-up of August and Jada at a media event
Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

With all this in mind, Jada is now reflecting on what it was like being “blamed” for Will’s Oscars slap.

Close-up of Will kissing Jada&#x27;s forehead at a media event
Axelle / FilmMagic

Speaking with People, Jada said that while she found it “ridiculous” that she was accused of being the one to tell Will to slap Chris, she also “wasn’t surprised.”

Close-up of Jada at a media event
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

“It was ridiculous how far it went,” she said. “But I also understood at the same time, considering the false narrative that I had cheated on Will or I was some adulteress. Will had never done that before.”

Close-up of Will and Jada smiling at the Oscars
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

“I think that when we just look at human nature...when you look at the breadcrumbs, people need something to blame,” she went on.

Close-up of Jada at a media event
Future Publishing / Future Publishing via Getty Images

“And so people not knowing what was happening behind the scenes, I surely wasn't surprised that I got blamed,” she added. “But I understood that that's just the human nature of it all.”

Close-up of Will and Jada at a media event
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Jada’s memoir, Worthy, will be released next week on Oct. 17.

