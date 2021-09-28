In the surprisingly candid exchange, Will confirmed to the interviewer that both he and Jada have, with mutual agreement, engaged in sexual relationships outside of their marriage.

The author noted that those who watched the Red Table Talk might have believed that Jada was “the only one engaging in other sexual relationships,” before adding that Will had "delicately explained" that this was not the case.

While Will didn't elaborate on his sexual experiences outside of the marriage, he did admit that he'd felt guilt over considering infidelity in the early phase of their relationship due to his Christian upbringing.

He detailed his experience of speaking to an intimacy coach who helped him process his thoughts about having a "harem of girlfriends — including fellow A-listers Misty Copeland and Halle Berry — despite being married.

“I don’t know where I saw it or some shit as a teenager, but the idea of traveling with 20 women that I loved and took care of and all of that, it seemed like a really great idea,” Will explained. “And then, after we played it out a little bit, I was like, ‘That would be horrific. That would be horrific.’”

“What [the coach] was doing was essentially cleaning out my mind, letting it know it was okay to be me and be who I was,” he said. “It was okay to think Halle is fine. It doesn’t make me a bad person that I’m married and I think Halle is beautiful. Whereas in my mind, in my Christian upbringing, even my thoughts were sins.”

“That was really the process that [the coach] worked me through to let me realize that my thoughts were not sins and even acting on an impure thought didn’t make me a piece of shit,” he added.

Will then detailed how, unlike that of his religiocentric upbringing, Jada had been raised in a more “unconventional” environment.

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage… Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship,” Will revealed. “So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up.”

“There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection?” he continued. “What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.”

“We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way,” he added. “And marriage for us can’t be a prison. And I don’t suggest our road for anybody... But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”