Holly Madison Reflected On The “Gross” Way That Former Playboy Bunnies Would Criticize Each Other’s Bodies Behind Their Backs After They All Partook In Group Orgies With Hugh Hefner

“I felt like even though he has all the power and he’s dating multiple people...I still felt really bad for leaving him. Like, I almost felt like I was leaving this helpless old man.”

By
Leyla Mohammed
BuzzFeed Staff

Holly Madison is continuing to open up about her past experiences at Hugh Hefner’s Playboy mansion.

A close-up of Hugh and Holly at a media event
Chris Weeks / WireImage

Madison was just 21 when she moved into the mansion with Hefner, who was 75. She spent years branded as his “main girlfriend,” though he notoriously engaged in multiple sexual relationships with other Playmates.

A close-up of Holly as a Playboy Bunny at a media event
Denise Truscello / WireImage

In recent years, Madison has been vocal about her negative experiences with Hefner, who died in 2017 at 91. On her and fellow ex-Playmate Bridget Marquardt’s podcast, Girls Next Level, Madison, now 43, has recounted being ordered to sleep with Hefner while under the influence, having baby oil used as lube against her will, and much more.

A close-up of Hugh, Holly, and another woman smiling and sitting together
Denise Truscello / WireImage

Well, on Thursday, Madison sat down for an appearance on internet personality Trisha Paytas's podcast, Just Trish, to discuss some of her past experiences in a little more depth.

Holly and Trisha sitting next to each other and holding microphones
Just Trish Podcast / Via youtube.com

Speaking about the way she was body-shamed at the mansion, Madison revealed that she, Marquardt, and their fellow ex-Playmate Kendra Wilkinson were often pitted against one another, with Wilkinson being placed on a pedestal and treated as “the only one with a good body.”

Hugh Hefner, Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson at a media event
Toni Anne Barson Archive / WireImage

“It’s so strange looking back, because there’s really not much of a variety in the way the three of us looked, but for whatever reason, we were always made to feel like Kendra was the only one with a good body,” Madison shared.

Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson at a media event
Joey Foley / FilmMagic

“It’s so weird,” she continued before going on to say, “It’s just crazy the way they would categorize people back then and make us feel like we really had an issue.”

Holly holding a microphone and sitting in a chair
Just Trish Podcast / Via youtube.com

Detailing where exactly the glorification of thinness in and around the Playboy mansion came from, Madison noted that Hefner “liked his women very, very thin.” She also said that the beauty standards at the mansion revolved around looking as thin and as young as possible.

Hugh embracing and kissing Holly
Mathew Imaging / FilmMagic

Later on in the podcast, Madison recalled the way that the Playmates would body-shame one another behind their backs after partaking in group orgies with Hefner.

Holly and Hugh at a media event
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Speaking about what it was like having to partake in the orgies with women she didn’t “get along with,” Madison described the entire thing as toxic and “gross.”

Holly holding a microphone and sitting in a chair
Just Trish Podcast / Via youtube.com

“You would kind of hear little things like people talking about each other,” she said. When Paytas asked if these comments were being made about people’s bodies, Madison clarified that they were.

Holly holding a microphone and sitting in a chair
Just Trish Podcast / Via youtube.com

Elsewhere on the podcast, Madison noted that despite her negative experiences at the mansion, she felt incredibly “guilty” about eventually leaving in 2008 because of the nature of her and Hefner's relationship.

Holly and Hugh sitting together
Denise Truscello / WireImage

“There were bad feelings due to the manipulative nature of our relationship; there was a lot of guilt embedded in me,” she explained.

Close-up of Holly smiling at a media event
Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage

“I felt like even though he has all the power and he’s dating multiple people…I still felt really bad for leaving him. Like, I almost felt like I was leaving this helpless old man high and dry with no one — even though he had all these girls around him,” she went on.

Close-up of Hugh in a satiny jacket
Rich Schmitt / AFP via Getty Images

“But that was kind of how I was made to feel over my seven years living there, so I felt really guilty leaving,” she added.

Close-up of Hugh and Holly
Denise Truscello / WireImage

You can listen to Madison's full appearance on the Just Trish podcast here.

