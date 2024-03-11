Hot Topic
By now, I’m sure you’re aware that the 2024 Oscars took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles last night.
And like most other award shows, the ceremony was full of awkward moments, misguided jokes, and, of course, some online lip-reading drama.
Emma took home the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Poor Things, which won an additional three Oscars: Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design.
Well, the clip of Emma caused a little confusion online after several fans attempted to figure out what she’d said, and theorized that she’d been “fangirling” over none other than Ariana Grande.
Fresh off the release of her new album, Ariana made her first red carpet appearance in four years at the 2024 Oscars, where she presented the awards for Best Original Song and Best Original Score alongside her Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo.
And fans were quickly convinced that Emma was super excited about Ari’s attendance, speculating that she had said in the viral clip, “Oh my God, it’s Ariana Grande!”
“Emma Stone running to meet Ariana Grande at the Oscars,” one person captioned the video, while another tweet — that has been viewed over a million times — further suggested that Emma had been fangirling over Ari.
However, it wasn’t long before people set the record straight on what Emma had really said in the viral video.
It turns out that Emma was referring to makeup artist Nadia Stacey, who was being presented with the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for her work on Poor Things. As a result, Emma — who was hanging out in the bar area with a bunch of other A-listers — frantically rushed over to the stage, saying, “Oh my God, it’s Nadia and I’m not up there!”
While the names “Ariana” and “Nadia” do look pretty similar when mouthed, Emma can clearly be heard saying Nadia’s name in the video. Furthermore, Nadia can be seen accepting the award on a TV in the background of the clip.
Funnily enough, this isn’t the first time that Emma has accidentally become a meme at an award show.
Back in January, Emma went viral after she was filmed once again frantically running at the Golden Globes — although this time, she was struggling to find her way to the stage to accept her award for Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture.
