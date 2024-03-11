No, Emma Stone Wasn’t Fangirling Over Ariana Grande In That Behind-The-Scenes Video From The Oscars

What's an award show without a confusing lip-reading moment?

By now, I’m sure you’re aware that the 2024 Oscars took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles last night.

People on stage at the Oscars with a person speaking at the podium
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

And like most other award shows, the ceremony was full of awkward moments, misguided jokes, and, of course, some online lip-reading drama.

Closeup of Emma Stone holding her Oscar
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

If you’ve been on social media at all since the event took place, you might’ve stumbled across a clip of Emma Stone frantically noticing someone, pointing it out to her entourage, and then rushing over to said person from the lobby bar of the venue.

Emma took home the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Poor Things, which won an additional three Oscars: Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design.

Well, the clip of Emma caused a little confusion online after several fans attempted to figure out what she’d said, and theorized that she’d been “fangirling” over none other than Ariana Grande.

Ariana Grande poses at the Oscars, wearing a strapless gown with sleek hairdo and statement jewelry
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Fresh off the release of her new album, Ariana made her first red carpet appearance in four years at the 2024 Oscars, where she presented the awards for Best Original Song and Best Original Score alongside her Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande onstage at the Oscars presenting an award
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

And fans were quickly convinced that Emma was super excited about Ari’s attendance, speculating that she had said in the viral clip, “Oh my God, it’s Ariana Grande!”

Emma Stone in a strapless gown laughing and clapping
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Emma Stone running to meet Ariana Grande at the Oscars,” one person captioned the video, while another tweet — that has been viewed over a million times — further suggested that Emma had been fangirling over Ari.

Closeup of Ariana Grande
Sarah Morris / WireImage

However, it wasn’t long before people set the record straight on what Emma had really said in the viral video.

Emma Stone posing with an Oscar, wearing a strapless gown with a peplum waist
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

It turns out that Emma was referring to makeup artist Nadia Stacey, who was being presented with the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for her work on Poor Things. As a result, Emma — who was hanging out in the bar area with a bunch of other A-listers — frantically rushed over to the stage, saying, “Oh my God, it’s Nadia and I’m not up there!”

Nadia Stacey with her Oscar
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

While the names “Ariana” and “Nadia” do look pretty similar when mouthed, Emma can clearly be heard saying Nadia’s name in the video. Furthermore, Nadia can be seen accepting the award on a TV in the background of the clip.

Funnily enough, this isn’t the first time that Emma has accidentally become a meme at an award show.

Emma Stone wearing an embellished gown, holding a Golden Globe award, smiling
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

Back in January, Emma went viral after she was filmed once again frantically running at the Golden Globes — although this time, she was struggling to find her way to the stage to accept her award for Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture.

Emma Stone wearing a sleeveless, floral-embellished gown, standing on a red carpet with a slight smile
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images
