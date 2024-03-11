Hot Topic
In case you missed it, Poor Things was one of the big winners at last night’s Academy Awards, picking up four Oscars during the night.
As members of the Poor Things crew repeatedly took to the stage to accept their respective Oscars, those watching at home were left wondering why the movie’s star, Emma, wasn’t shown cheering on her colleagues.
And this all came to a head when costume designer Holly Waddington mentioned Emma directly in her acceptance speech — although director Yorgos and Emma’s costar Willem Dafoe were shown smiling in the audience, Emma was nowhere to be seen.
But the New York Times soon shed some light on the situation in its live blog from the night, with reporter Nicole Sperling revealing that Emma — in addition to many other A-list stars — was actually at the bar during the production awards.
Nicole was reporting live from the Dolby Theatre when she overheard both Emma and Florence Pugh at the venue’s lobby bar, with Emma said to be “visibly upset” that she wasn’t in the audience for the Poor Things wins.
For context, John Cena presented the award for Best Costume totally nude in a hilarious bit with host Jimmy Kimmel.
In her live blog post, Nicole wrote, “Emma Stone in the lobby bar with Florence Pugh when a naked John Cena crosses the Oscar stage. Pugh turns around dramatically and says, ‘Who is he streaking for, everyone is out here?’”
Sharing a screenshot of the New York Times post to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person wrote, “I know it's hard to sit and pay attention. Truly, I take medicine to try and pay attention. But maybe could ya? Especially for the awards your film is favorited to win…”
In the clip, Emma can be seen pausing mid-conversation in the bar area before spotting what is happening onstage and exclaiming, “Oh my god, it’s Nadia and I’m not up there!"
She then frantically runs through the crowd in an apparent bid to show her support.
Nadia's award was the first of the three that Poor Things’ production team won, and it is not known why Emma was not back in her seat for the subsequent categories.
Needless to say, Emma was seated when her own category rolled around toward the end of the night, and was visibly overwhelmed when she was announced Best Actress winner for her performance in Poor Things.
