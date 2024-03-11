Here’s How Lily Gladstone Reacted To Losing The Oscar To Emma Stone After People Speculated That Emma Was “Mad” And “Upset” To Have Beaten Her Out

“I think I blacked out...I was very shocked,” said Emma, whose face visibly dropped as soon as it was announced that she’d won the Best Actress Oscar.

By
Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed Staff

Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024

Last night, Emma Stone took home her second Academy Award at the 2024 Oscars!

Emma in a beaded dress holding an Oscar statuette and smiling
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Emma, 35, won the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her incredible performance in Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things. In the film, she portrays Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life with the brain of an infant via a transplant and winds up embarking on a moving journey of self-discovery.

Emma as Bella with a surprised expression
Searchlight Pictures / Via youtube.com

Emma previously won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2017 for her work in La La Land.

Poor Things received a total of 11 Oscar nominations this year and won four of those: for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Hot Topic
The Oscars have finally arrived! Keep up with the losers, winners, and best dressed celebs right here.
Check out our Oscars coverage

Also nominated in Best Actress category were Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Annette Bening (Nyad), and Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon).

Carey Mulligan in a black sleeveless outfit with diamond earrings, glancing over her shoulder
John Shearer / WireImage

For some quick context, Lily, who uses she/they pronouns, made history with their Oscar nomination as the first Native American person — and fourth Indigenous person — to be nominated for an Academy Award. Her Siksikaitsitapi and Nimiipuu heritage massively influenced the Martin Scorsese film, with her costar and close friend Leonardo DiCaprio repeatedly praising just how vital she was in the shaping of the script.

A couple of months ago, at the Screen Actors Guild awards, Lily won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role — beating out Emma, who was nominated in the same category for her work in Poor Things.

Lily in a pleated gown holding her SAG award and smiling
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Emma appeared super happy for her friend Lily when it was announced that she’d won the SAG Award, with her ecstatic reaction attracting heaps of attention.

@THR / Netflix / Via Twitter: @THR

And several people are now convinced that Emma was rooting for Lily to take home the Oscar, too, with the actor’s unexpected reaction to winning going viral online again.

Emma in a strapless gown
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

As soon as Emma’s name was read aloud as the winner, she was seen looking visibly overwhelmed in her seat as her face “dropped.”

Emma Stone seated at the Oscars, reacting with a surprised expression
The Academy / Deadline Hollywood / Via youtube.com

After a few moments, Emma eventually made her way onto the stage to accept the award. And during her speech, she was sure to honor Lily — as well as the other nominees in the Best Actress category.

Emma standing onstage holding her award as she gives her acceptance speech
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“This is really overwhelming,” she stated onstage through heavy breaths. “The women on the stage — you are all incredible,” she said of the past Best Actress winners who had presented the nominees.

Emma with past winners, including Jennifer Lawrence and Michelle Yeoh, holding a trophy, all smiling and interacting joyfully
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Emma continued, “And the women in this category...Sandra, Annette, Carey, Lily, I share this with you. I’m in awe of you.”

Emma in an evening dress holding an Oscar trophy, expressing joy
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

In the crowd, Lily — who had immediately applauded Emma after her win was announced — appeared super touched by her mention of the other nominees in her acceptance speech.

Lily emotional in the audience, with her hand on her face
The Academy / Deadline Hollywood / Via youtube.com
Lily at the Oscars, emotional, in the audience, wearing an elegant dress and drop earrings
The Academy / Deadline Hollywood / Via youtube.com

Emma’s shocked reaction to winning the Oscar left several internet users speculating that she’d been expecting Lily to take home the award, and it wound up sparking a load of discourse online.

The Academy / Deadline Hollywood

Some people interpreted Emma’s reaction as her being “mad” or “upset” that she’d beaten out Lily, especially given how she previously reacted at the aforementioned SAG Awards. “no one is more mad about emma stone winning than emma stone,” one tweet read. “she literally looks upset winning,” said another.

@burritoprophet / The Academy / Via Twitter: @burritoprophet

Others suggested that Emma was just “surprised” and “overwhelmed” to learn that she’d won.

An emotional Emma holding up her award onstage
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, some users defended Emma’s incredible performance and suggested that her win was certainly deserved. Others, on the other hand, said they felt that Lily was “robbed” of the accolade.

A close-up shot of Lily from the &quot;Killers of the Flower Moon&quot;
Paramount / Via youtube.com

It’s worth noting that fans were especially disappointed about Lily’s loss given the infamous lack of diversity among the academy’s winners. Several people suggested that Emma’s win was another example of the academy being “washed,” and noted that it missed out on a “really historic moment.”

Elsewhere, the film's director, Martin Scorsese, was filmed seemingly consoling Lily after the award was announced, while she and Emma were also seen embracing during a commercial break.

Well, reflecting on her own viral reaction to her win, Emma later revealed that she was totally “shocked” to have taken home the Oscar.

Emma in a sparkling sleeveless dress holding her Oscar, posing with a half-smile
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Speaking backstage at the post-Oscars press conference, Emma was asked about her unexpected response to winning Best Actress. She replied, “I think I blacked out...I was very shocked...I still feel like I’m spinning a little bit.”

Variety / Via youtube.com

“It’s a huge honor and I’m very surprised,” she added.

Emma Stone in a full-sleeved, high-neck gown stands with a microphone in front of Oscar statues
Variety / Via youtube.com

Meanwhile, several fans praised Lily and Emma’s public support of each other. One person wrote on X, “that's class. that's maturity. two women happy to acknowledge and celebrate the other,” while another user added, “Lily looks so genuinely happy and proud of her.”

Check out the rest of our Oscars coverage here.

Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024

Topics in this article

We see you lurking 👀
Join an Oscars conversation instead.
See the Discussions
Skip to footer