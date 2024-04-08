After Slamming Rider Strong For Supporting Brian Peck Amid His Legal Trial, Drake Bell Revealed They've Since Had An "Amazing Conversation" And Are "Healing Together"

"I was sleeping on the couch where I usually sleep, and I woke up to him... He was sexually assaulting me. And I froze and was in complete shock and had no idea what to do or how to react," Drake said in the docuseries.

It's important to note that elsewhere in the docuseries, Drake also addressed his own 2021 legal trial, where he was charged with attempted endangering of children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. He pled guilty to both charges and was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service. Drake detailed spending years in therapy and treatment as he discussed the trial.