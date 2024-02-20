This article mentions child sex abuse and grooming.
In 2004, actor and dialogue coach Brian Peck was sentenced to 16 months in prison after he pleaded no contest to two counts of child sex abuse against an unknown Nickelodeon child actor.
Rider and Will first met Peck when he started working on the ABC sitcom back in 1997, taking on a variety of roles both on and off screen as he eventually became a “mainstay” on the set.
And now Rider and Will have bravely opened up about the “shame” that they feel for being among the celebrities who supported Peck in court 20 years ago, revealing that they were “misled” by him while also acknowledging that they were “on the wrong side of everything.”
Danielle explained that Peck immediately made it apparent that he intended to be friends with the youngsters and that he would be incredibly charming, funny, and friendly as he repeatedly joined them for lunch. She also said that Peck would regularly name-drop all of the other famous people that he knew, which was impressive to them at the time.
While Will spent a lot of time with Peck professionally in the years after Boy Meets World, he admitted that he didn’t see him too often socially due to his anxiety, which resulted in him rarely leaving his house outside of work.
Will said that Peck managed to convince him that while he had committed the act against the minor, he was the real victim because he had been pursued and "worn down" by his accuser.
And this situation is something that Will and Rider both admit to struggling with to this day, with Will saying of his and Peck’s initial friendship: “I wasn’t 15, I was 19. I’d been an actor for so long, I’d been living by myself, I want to look back and think that I was worldly and there’s no way that I could have been taken advantage of at that age…I have this anger towards myself, of where it’s like, you were supposed to know this then.”
Kati also told Will and Rider that they were “victimized in their own way” by Peck as she tried to help them “make sense of the shame and guilt.” She and Danielle went on to reassure them both that they were doing the right thing by speaking out, as it may help others.
Writing on a Reddit forum, one user said: “I don't think anyone wants to crucify them for their actions. They weren't wrong, they were misled. Yet, they are going out of their way to accept responsibility and show remorse. I think that is pretty admirable.”
If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.
If you are concerned that a child is experiencing or may be in danger of abuse, you can call or text the National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453(4.A.CHILD); service can be provided in over 140 languages.