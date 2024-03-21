After Josh Peck’s New TikTok Sparked Major Backlash, Drake Bell Defended His Silence On The Disturbing "Quiet On Set" Docuseries And Asked People To Take It “Easy” On Him

Brian — who has no relation to Josh — was an actor and dialogue coach who worked closely with several child stars. In 2004, he was sentenced to 16 months in prison after he pleaded no contest to two counts of child sex abuse against a then-unnamed child star. He was 43 at the time.



Brian was originally charged with 11 counts pertaining to acts against the child actor, who was referred to as “John Doe” in legal papers to protect his identity. According to court documents, Brian was “coaching the victim” at his house when the offenses took place.