Last year, Blac Chyna — who is now going by her real name, Angela White — began publicly documenting the process of reversing several cosmetic procedures she’d had done when she was as young as 19.
Describing her transformation as “life-changing,” Angela, now 35, revealed she’d gotten her breast and butt implants reduced, her facial fillers dissolved, and that she’d even decided to reclaim her birth name instead of going by Blac Chyna.
“Enough is enough. It all has to come out. Back to the baseline. Honestly, I’m just tired of the look, and it’s just not flattering, it’s not what I look like. It totally changed my face,” she said last March.
“I did it when I was so young. I didn’t even give my body time to fully develop,” she added.
Angela also said she’d removed “demonic” tattoos from her body and stopped posting on her OnlyFans account for the sake of her two kids: 11-year-old King Cairo, whom she shares with her ex Tyga, and 7-year-old Dream, whom she parents with her ex Rob Kardashian.
Throughout the process of sharing her journey with her fans, Angela has been praised for spreading awareness about the dangers of getting cosmetic procedures at a young age, revealing that she struggled with health issues for years after getting silicone butt injections.
And now, Angela is continuing to keep things super honest with her fans, revealing that she suffered another medical complication after undergoing surgery to further reduce the size of her breast implants.
Sharing a video of herself wearing a compression wrap around her chest, Angela said, “Hey guys, Happy New Year’s. Yep, I did it again.”
“So, earlier this year, I was like, ‘You know what, I wanna take out my boobs. I’m kinda over it, I'm kinda tired of the fake look, they’re too big for my body, too big for my frame, and it just doesn’t fit me as a person anymore,” she said.
Angela explained, “I went to the doctor, and at [that] present moment I had had 585 ccs. So my doctor suggested that I go smaller and then smaller, just to see how my skin retracts. Because if I don’t do it that way, then I’ll just be left with basically saggy skin. And I wouldn’t like it because it basically would look really deformed.”
However, Angela revealed that things took a bad turn once one of her breasts got encapsulated.
“Tell me why the worst thing that could possibly happen, happened,” she said. “One of my breasts got encapsulated. And once again, this is something that can happen whenever you do surgery.”
“My left breast was encapsulated, where the muscle had contracted around the implant. And it just was so painful,” she shared.
“And I knew that this could’ve possibly happened, but it actually happened to me. And out of all the times that I had got my breasts done, it’s never happened,” she added.
Angela went on to share that when she eventually got the surgery done on Dec. 21, she was told that she needed to keep “some type of implant” in her breasts instead of getting them entirely removed.
“My doctor told me that I needed some type of implant, ‘cause if I don’t do some type of implant, basically, my boobs are just gonna be mush,” she said.
“And once again, this is something I’m gonna have to deal with again in the next 10 years. These surgeries are so expensive,” she added.
Several fans were touched by the honest way Angela discussed her breast implant reduction, and immediately thanked her for being “genuine” and “honest.”
“I’m so glad you said this,” one person wrote. “People aren’t honest about the maintenance of some of these surgeries. Thank you for speaking the truth in this.”