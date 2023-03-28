If you’ve been keeping up with Blac Chyna in recent weeks, you’ll know that she’s gained heaps of attention over her physical transformation.
Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, has openly been documenting the process of getting her facial fillers dissolved and silicone body implants removed.
Explaining why she’s choosing to make her transformation public, Chyna expressed regret over getting several cosmetic procedures done at a super young age.
“Enough is enough. It all has to come out,” she said in an Instagram video. “Back to the baseline. Honestly, I’m just tired of the look, and it’s just not flattering, it’s not what I look like. It totally changed my face.”
“I have, like, naturally high cheekbones. That’s just genetics,” she later added. “I already have the structure. I don’t know why I even did all the fillers… Well, I did it because I mean, everybody was doing it.”
“Let this be a lesson. Don’t even do it, y’all. It’s not even worth it,” she warned her younger fans. “I did it when I was so young. I didn’t even give my body time to fully develop. So we try to do these things at a very young age. Just trust me, it’s going to come.”
Chyna has won praise over her candid honesty, with several fans commenting on her Instagram posts to commend her for publicly acknowledging her “mistake.”
“I like that she is honest about her reason to do it in the first place,” someone wrote. “I love how honest you were when you said you was doing it because everybody was doing it…you realized your mistake and you owed it #growth,” another person said.
And it now looks like Chyna is making changes to other aspects of her life, too.
Earlier this month, Chyna revealed that she’s decided to stop posting on her OnlyFans account, which was reportedly raking in upwards of $240 million per year. Chyna joined the site in 2020 and was labeled its highest-earning celebrity later that year.
“I don’t do OnlyFans anymore — I don’t do it anymore at all,” she said on The Jason Lee Show this month.
“I’m just changing everything about me,” she continued. “It’s a dead end. All that stuff is a dead end, and I know that I’m worth way more than that.”
And Chyna went on to explain that her decision to step away from the NSFW platform had everything to do with “setting an example” for her kids: 10-year-old King Cairo, whom she shares with her ex Tyga, and 6-year-old Dream, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.
“At a certain age, they see and gravitate to everything,” she said.
What’s more, Chyna also revealed this week that she’s gotten a “demonic” tattoo of a Baphomet removed from her body.
“It gots to come off. I’m not about to have no mark of the beast,” she said in an Instagram video posted on Sunday.
“When I first got the tattoo, that is not what it meant to me,” she explained, noting that she now wants to remove anything “demonic” from her life. “I am releasing all negative energy that is holding me back,” she added.
Chyna was met with floods of support from fans and other celebrities. Keke Palmer commented under the video, “God bless you sister!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! God is ALWAYS READY!!! Isn’t his GRACE overwhelming??? All we have to do is walk through the door,” while Skai Jackson wrote, “This is amazing. Congratulations on your journey. God bless you.”
Meanwhile, one fan commented, “i think this is the first time ive ever seen a celebrity PUBLICLY turn back to god this strongly.” Someone else added, “So happy for her!”