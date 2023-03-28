Blac Chyna Explained That She Stopped Posting On Her $240M OnlyFans Account For The Sake Of Her Kids

“At a certain age, they see and gravitate to everything.”

By
Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed News Staff

If you’ve been keeping up with Blac Chyna in recent weeks, you’ll know that she’s gained heaps of attention over her physical transformation.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, has openly been documenting the process of getting her facial fillers dissolved and silicone body implants removed.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Explaining why she’s choosing to make her transformation public, Chyna expressed regret over getting several cosmetic procedures done at a super young age.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“Enough is enough. It all has to come out,” she said in an Instagram video. “Back to the baseline. Honestly, I’m just tired of the look, and it’s just not flattering, it’s not what I look like. It totally changed my face.”

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

“I have, like, naturally high cheekbones. That’s just genetics,” she later added. “I already have the structure. I don’t know why I even did all the fillers… Well, I did it because I mean, everybody was doing it.”

Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic

“Let this be a lesson. Don’t even do it, y’all. It’s not even worth it,” she warned her younger fans. “I did it when I was so young. I didn’t even give my body time to fully develop. So we try to do these things at a very young age. Just trust me, it’s going to come.”

Michael Tran / Getty Images

Chyna has won praise over her candid honesty, with several fans commenting on her Instagram posts to commend her for publicly acknowledging her “mistake.”

Prince Williams / WireImage

“I like that she is honest about her reason to do it in the first place,” someone wrote. “I love how honest you were when you said you was doing it because everybody was doing it…you realized your mistake and you owed it #growth,” another person said.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

And it now looks like Chyna is making changes to other aspects of her life, too.

Aaron Davidson / Getty Images

Earlier this month, Chyna revealed that she’s decided to stop posting on her OnlyFans account, which was reportedly raking in upwards of $240 million per year. Chyna joined the site in 2020 and was labeled its highest-earning celebrity later that year.

Prince Williams / Getty Images

“I don’t do OnlyFans anymore — I don’t do it anymore at all,” she said on The Jason Lee Show this month.

Prince Williams / Getty Images

“I’m just changing everything about me,” she continued. “It’s a dead end. All that stuff is a dead end, and I know that I’m worth way more than that.”

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

And Chyna went on to explain that her decision to step away from the NSFW platform had everything to do with “setting an example” for her kids: 10-year-old King Cairo, whom she shares with her ex Tyga, and 6-year-old Dream, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.

Instagram via E! News

“At a certain age, they see and gravitate to everything,” she said.

Instagram

What’s more, Chyna also revealed this week that she’s gotten a “demonic” tattoo of a Baphomet removed from her body.

Instagram

“It gots to come off. I’m not about to have no mark of the beast,” she said in an Instagram video posted on Sunday.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“When I first got the tattoo, that is not what it meant to me,” she explained, noting that she now wants to remove anything “demonic” from her life. “I am releasing all negative energy that is holding me back,” she added.

Chyna was met with floods of support from fans and other celebrities. Keke Palmer commented under the video, “God bless you sister!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! God is ALWAYS READY!!! Isn’t his GRACE overwhelming??? All we have to do is walk through the door,” while Skai Jackson wrote, “This is amazing. Congratulations on your journey. God bless you.”

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Teen Vogue

Meanwhile, one fan commented, “i think this is the first time ive ever seen a celebrity PUBLICLY turn back to god this strongly.” Someone else added, “So happy for her!”

Prince Williams / Getty Images

Topics in this article

Skip to footer