While Harry has never explicitly confirmed his sexuality and has only been in public relationships with women, he has made a point of refusing to label himself . After being asked about his sexuality during a 2019 interview, Harry said, “It’s not like I’m sitting on an answer, and protecting it, and holding it back. It’s not a case of, ‘I’m not telling you [because] I don’t want to tell you.’ It’s not, ‘Oh, this is mine and it’s not yours.’ … It’s, ‘Who cares?’ Does that make sense? It’s just, ‘Who cares?’”