Rita Ora Says Her Song "Girls" Is About "My Personal Journey" And She Never Meant To Offend

"I have had romantic relationships with women and men throughout my life and this is my personal journey," the singer said.

"Girls was written to represent my truth and is an accurate account of a very real and honest experience in my life. I have had romantic relationships with women and men throughout my life and this is my personal journey," she wrote on Twitter. "I would never intentionally cause harm to other LGBTQ+ people or anyone."

Singer Hayley Kiyoko, who often sings about relationships with women and whose fans call her "lesbian Jesus," blasted Ora over lyrics like "Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls (oh yeah) / Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls." Kiyoko called the song "downright tone-deaf."

She added that the song "just fuels the male gaze while marginalizing the idea of women loving women."

Kehlani, a queer musician who worked with Cardi B on the rapper's debut album, criticized the song for its "awkward slurs, quotes, and moments." She later tweeted support for the artists involved, but added, "This isn't about talent. It's about choice."

Cardi B declined to apologize for the song.

The rapper wrote on Twitter, "If I'm going to apologize for something is [sic] for not knowing what are the right terms to call people."