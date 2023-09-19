Ariana Grande Posted A Rare PDA Pic With Dalton Gomez And Said She Loved Him Three Months After They Secretly Split, And Here’s Everything Else We Know About Their Messy Divorce Timeline

Somehow, I’m even more confused than before.
Lost my phone…so I couldn’t keep up today with the announcements especially while we were shooting day 3 here in London. Just know things are going great. The #WickedMovie is really happening and I have 3 days of footage of prove it :) oh also JEFF GOLDBLUME IS THE WIZARD!!!! https://t.co/ygjqdR7TVy— Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) December 9, 2022
Ellen Durney is a Celebrity Reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in London.
Contact Ellen Durney at ellen.durney@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? 👉 Submit it here