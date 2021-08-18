Alex Rodriguez Opened Up About How He And His Daughters Are Coping Since His Split From Jennifer Lopez Days After She Unfollowed Him And Wiped Their Relationship From Instagram

When asked about “all that’s happened” in the past year, which appeared to refer to the breakup, Alex gave a pretty candid and heartwarming response.

“Things happen, and I think what happens [is] people don’t focus on all the positives,” he said. “Like, whatever’s happened to me over the past year, I’m so grateful for it.”

“I mean, I had five years of an incredible life and partnership — and also with my daughters, we learned so much,” he continued.

“Now we have an opportunity to take that and move forward and say, ‘You know what, we’re so grateful for the last five years. How do we make the next five years better?’” he added.

The 46-year-old went on to share that he is “in a great place” and is excited to see how his two daughters, aged 13 and 16, “keep developing.”

“I’m so grateful for where God and the light has really put me, and I’m really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing,” he said.

Moreover, when asked about his “biggest regret,” Alex opened up further about the importance of “learning from [his] lessons.”

“You know, it’s funny. When it comes to regrets, I just think that there’s things that I look back [on and] I cringe,” Alex answered. “But everything happens for a reason… and one of the reasons I’m here is [because] of all those things that have happened. And I think I’ve done a good job of learning from my lessons and then applying them in the future.”

Alex’s latest comments come just days after J.Lo unfollowed him on Instagram and removed all photos of them together from her account.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the statement read. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.”

“We wish the best for each other and one another's children,” the statement continued. “Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”