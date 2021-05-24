Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Were Pictured Together Hours After Alex Rodriguez Posted About "Clearing Out" His Life

Axelle / FilmMagic

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the couple, who announced their engagement in 2019, said in a joint statement to Today. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children," the statement continued. "Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."