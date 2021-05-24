 Skip To Content
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Were Pictured Together Hours After Alex Rodriguez Posted About "Clearing Out" His Life

"Anything that doesn't serve me is clearing out of my life."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on May 24, 2021, at 7:51 a.m. ET

Alex Rodriguez said he's "clearing out" his life and moving on in an Instagram post shared on the same day Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were pictured together again.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Last month, Alex and Jennifer announced that they were separating after four years together, following persistent rumors that they'd ended their engagement. In a joint statement, the pair said they were "better as friends" and would continue to support each other.

Axelle / FilmMagic

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the couple, who announced their engagement in 2019, said in a joint statement to Today. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children," the statement continued. "Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

But, although the breakup appeared amicable, Alex sparked speculation about his feelings on the separation when he posted pictures of him and Jennifer while listening to Coldplay's "Fix You."

Pop Crave @PopCrave

Alex Rodriguez shares Instagram story looking at photos of Jennifer Lopez while listening to Coldplay. 💔

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @PopCrave

But the biggest plot twist was yet to come, as it was then reported that Jennifer had reconciled with none other than ex-fiancé Ben Affleck, with the pair later pictured together on an apparent vacation.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Jennifer and Ben called off their engagement back in 2004 after meeting on the set of a movie two years before.

A source recently told People that Jennifer and Ben had "kept in touch every day" following their time away together, while another said: "[Jennifer] seems very happy and excited about her future."

Now, Alex has posted another statement to his Instagram story, this time opening up about moving on and beginning a "new phase" of his life.

"I am about to step into a new beginning in my life," the 45-year-old said. "Anything that doesn't serve me is clearing out of my life. New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming."

But the timing of this post was more than a little interesting, as new pictures then emerged of Jennifer and Ben spending time together in Miami.

Tom Kingston / WireImage

This all comes after sources reportedly told Us Weekly that Alex was "still very sore and in a world of pain" following the breakup.

Jerod Harris / FilmMagic

Another source told Entertainment Tonight: "It was definitely her call to end it. He would have loved for it to keep going."

