Kevin Hart Says He's "Evaluating" After Ellen Urged Him To Host The Oscars

Kevin Hart had vowed Thursday that he would never host the Oscars after quitting because of backlash to old anti-gay tweets, but then apparently began changing his mind during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“In my mind, I got the job, it was a dream job, and things came up that simply prohibited it from happening. But I don’t believe in going backwards,” Hart had said on an episode of Variety’s Playback podcast recorded Thursday morning.



“When I go on that stage, it will be because I’ve somehow figured out a way to win the Oscar,” he said. “Somehow I’ll get to the stage, but it’s not going to be in this way because it just comes with such a weird cloud at this point.”

Hart was asked last year to host the 2019 Academy Awards, but then stepped down from the role after his anti-gay tweets resurfaced. “Yo if my son comes home & try’s 2 play with my daughters doll house I’m going 2 break it over his head & say n my voice ‘stop that’s gay,’” Hart wrote in a now-deleted tweet. He also repeatedly used “fag” as a slur for years and described one man as looking like “a gay billboard for AIDS.”



While he initially refused to apologize for the comments, Hart did ultimately say sorry when he announced he was quitting.

But while Hart insisted to Variety that he’d officially moved on from the Oscars, the comedian seems to be reconsidering after Ellen DeGeneres told him in an interview recorded Thursday afternoon that she had called the Academy herself and told them she still wanted Hart to host the awards show.