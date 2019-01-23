Hollywood filmmaker Bryan Singer, who has long denied accusations of sexual misconduct against younger men, some underage, is now being accused of sexual assault of minors — including a 13-year-old boy on the set of his 1998 film Apt Pupil — in a new investigation by The Atlantic.

Singer's lawyer, Andrew B. Brettler, did not immediately respond to a request from BuzzFeed News for comment, but told the Atlantic that Singer categorically denies any allegation that he had sex with, or a preference for, underage men. BuzzFeed News has also reached out to Singer's publicist Howard Bragman, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The story covers much of Singer’s career, from his breakout 1995 film The Usual Suspects, to his run directing several of the X-Men movies, to his most recent film Bohemian Rhapsody, which was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture. (Singer was fired from the film before production had concluded, but retains sole directing credit.)

The new allegations in the story focus largely on the late 1990s, after The Usual Suspects had won two Oscars, including Best Supporting Actor for Kevin Spacey, and while Singer was working on his 1998 film Apt Pupil and 2000 blockbuster X-Men.

• Victor Valdovinos alleges that when he was 13 years old, Singer recruited him to be an extra on his film Apt Pupil, which was shooting at Valdovinos’ school in Altadena, California, near Los Angeles, in 1997. Valdovinos alleges that after he arrived for shooting, he was told to strip naked and wear only a towel for a shower scene, at which point Singer directed him to a secluded part of the set and repeatedly molested him throughout the day. “[He] grabbed my genitals and started masturbating it,” Valdovinos said in the story.

Singer denied ever meeting the boy.

• A man using the pseudonym Andy alleged that in 1997, when he was 15, Singer initiated sex with him at the estate of Marc Collins-Rector. Singer was an investor in Digital Entertainment Network, Collins-Rector’s late-1990s internet venture, and Andy alleged that he had met Singer because he had been in a sexual relationship with Collins-Rector since he was 14. (Collins-Rector pleaded guilty in 2004 to transporting minors across state lines for sex, and became a register sex offender.)

Andy also alleged that the late actor Brad Renfro — who, at 14, was filming Singer’s film Apt Pupil — was in the bedroom when Singer initiated sex with him, and then left the room. The story also alleges, via two unnamed sources, that Singer would refer to Renfro as his boyfriend.

• A man using the pseudonym Eric alleged that he started a sexual relationship with Singer when he was 17 and Singer was 31 that lasted for roughly five years, and that he told the director his age before they first had sex. “I spent a decade in therapy trying to figure out if what happened was bad or not bad,” Eric said in the story. “And if it was bad, was it my fault? What I’ve decided is that adults are supposed to look out for kids.”

• A man using the pseudonym Ben alleged that when he was 17 or 18, he met Singer at party at Singer’s home in the late 1990s, and Singer seduced him into oral sex. Ben also alleged that he saw singer “stick his hands” down people’s pants without consent, and that he allegedly plied people with alcohol and drugs.

Singer himself revealed in October that a new investigation into him was going to be published, then at Esquire, writing in an Instagram post that he’s “known for some time” that the magazine may publish a “negative article” about him.