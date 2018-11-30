Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” Video Is Here And My God, It’s Epic

After Grande and Pete Davidson ended their engagement, she released the hit single in which she talks about her other ex-boyfriends and past relationships.

In the opening verse, the singer mentions Davidson, Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, and the late Mac Miller.

“Thank U, Next” went right to the top of the Billboard Hot 10 upon its release.

Grande also performed the empowering track for the first time on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with an iconic ode to the movie The First Wives Club.

Amid frenzied anticipation as the video was released, YouTube confirmed it set a new record for content using the platform's new Premiere tool, allows viewers to experience the premiere of a video together.

The "Thank U, Next" video peaked at around 829,000 viewers watching simultaneously with over 516,000 messages posted in the discussion sidebar, another all-time record for Premiere on YouTube, the company said.