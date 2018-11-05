In case you have been living under a rock, you may not have heard Ariana Grande's new single "Thank U, Next."

The song is about how she has moved on and grown stronger after her romantic relationships. People love it!

one taught me love, one taught me patience, and one taught me pain

In fact, the song is such a bop, it has crossed the true threshold into a ~moment~. It is now a meme.

People are memeing a line from the song, in which Ari sings of her exes: "One taught me love, one taught me patience, and one taught me pain."