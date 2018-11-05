BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Ariana Grande's New Song "Thank U, Next" About Her Exes Has Become A Hilarious Meme

Ariana Grande's New Song "Thank U, Next" About Her Exes Has Become A Hilarious Meme

"One taught me love, one taught me patience, and one taught me pain."

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 5, 2018, at 3:26 p.m. ET

In case you have been living under a rock, you may not have heard Ariana Grande's new single "Thank U, Next."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @arianagrande

The song is about how she has moved on and grown stronger after her romantic relationships. People love it!

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

In fact, the song is such a bop, it has crossed the true threshold into a ~moment~. It is now a meme.

one taught me love, one taught me patience, and one taught me pain
Patrick Sullivan @PatchNavillus

one taught me love, one taught me patience, and one taught me pain

Reply Retweet Favorite

People are memeing a line from the song, in which Ari sings of her exes: "One taught me love, one taught me patience, and one taught me pain."

The line really can apply to so many of the classic love triangles in history.

One taught me love, one taught me patience, and one taught me pain. Now I’m so amazing.
Ryan Bloomquist @ryanbloomquist

One taught me love, one taught me patience, and one taught me pain. Now I’m so amazing.

Reply Retweet Favorite

xzcknkjsabclkjabjkcbs

One taught me love One taught me patience And one taught me pain #ThankUNext
Vote on November 6th @Santiblogo

One taught me love One taught me patience And one taught me pain #ThankUNext

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or any beloved trios, really.

one taught me love, one taught me patience, and one taught me pain
13 confirma @carolmarconi

one taught me love, one taught me patience, and one taught me pain

Reply Retweet Favorite
one taught me love one taught me patience one taught me pain
tatiana tenreyro @tatianatenreyro

one taught me love one taught me patience one taught me pain

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others felt moved to meme popular trilogies.

one taught me love, one taught me patience, one taught me pain
Ayo Edebiri @ayoedebiri

one taught me love, one taught me patience, one taught me pain

Reply Retweet Favorite
one taught me love, one taught me patience, one taught me pain
🦃 𝕞 𝕚 𝕜 𝕖 𝕪 🦃 @leweirdeux

one taught me love, one taught me patience, one taught me pain

Reply Retweet Favorite
One taught me love One taught me patience One taught me pain
george @georgegriffiths

One taught me love One taught me patience One taught me pain

Reply Retweet Favorite

I feel this one deep.

One taught me love One taught me patience One taught me pain
Derek @DerekPlease

One taught me love One taught me patience One taught me pain

Reply Retweet Favorite

And don't think you're gonna get away with us not talking about the election tomorrow! Here's how to vote btw!

One taught me love One taught me patience One taught me pain
austyn @selhemsworth

One taught me love One taught me patience One taught me pain

Reply Retweet Favorite

ADVERTISEMENT