Ariana Grande's New Song "Thank U, Next" About Her Exes Has Become A Hilarious Meme
"One taught me love, one taught me patience, and one taught me pain."
In case you have been living under a rock, you may not have heard Ariana Grande's new single "Thank U, Next."
The song is about how she has moved on and grown stronger after her romantic relationships. People love it!
In fact, the song is such a bop, it has crossed the true threshold into a ~moment~. It is now a meme.
People are memeing a line from the song, in which Ari sings of her exes: "One taught me love, one taught me patience, and one taught me pain."
The line really can apply to so many of the classic love triangles in history.
Or any beloved trios, really.
Others felt moved to meme popular trilogies.
I feel this one deep.
