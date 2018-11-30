YouTube Says Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” Video Just Set A New Record
More than 800,000 people watched Grande’s new music video the second it hit YouTube.
After weeks of hype, Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video finally premiered Friday. It was...an event.
And in case there was a question of whether excitement for the video was being overblown, YouTube confirmed it set a new record for content using the platform’s new premiere tool.
YouTube Premieres allows viewers to experience the premiere of a video together.
The “Thank U, Next” video peaked at around 829,000 viewers watching simultaneously, with over 516,000 messages posted in the discussion sidebar, another all-time record for Premieres on YouTube, the company said.
YouTube also tweeted that all that traffic to the video put commenting on a delay.
So one could say the "Thank U, Next" video is doing amazing, sweetie.
