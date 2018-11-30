BuzzFeed News

YouTube Says Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” Video Just Set A New Record

More than 800,000 people watched Grande’s new music video the second it hit YouTube.

By Marcus Jones

Last updated on November 30, 2018, at 6:19 p.m. ET

Posted on November 30, 2018, at 5:20 p.m. ET

After weeks of hype, Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video finally premiered Friday. It was...an event.

And in case there was a question of whether excitement for the video was being overblown, YouTube confirmed it set a new record for content using the platform’s new premiere tool.

YouTube Premieres allows viewers to experience the premiere of a video together.

The “Thank U, Next” video peaked at around 829,000 viewers watching simultaneously, with over 516,000 messages posted in the discussion sidebar, another all-time record for Premieres on YouTube, the company said.

YouTube also tweeted that all that traffic to the video put commenting on a delay.

that’s hard https://t.co/Cn8iS0mDyt
Ariana Grande @ArianaGrande

that’s hard https://t.co/Cn8iS0mDyt

So one could say the "Thank U, Next" video is doing amazing, sweetie.

