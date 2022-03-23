Defendants In The Michigan Kidnapping Case Want To Compel A Key Informant To Testify

On a day dominated by a star witness’s testimony that he participated in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a fight over another potential witness threatened to boil over in the federal court where four men are on trial for their alleged roles in the scheme.

Ty Garbin, a member of the Wolverine Watchmen, told jurors that he and other members of the militant group trained and bought weapons in order to “prepare for the plan to kidnap the governor.” Garbin, who pleaded guilty over a year ago and is cooperating with the government, added that he and the other defendants had developed the scheme on their own and that they weren’t induced to take part by confidential informants working for the FBI.

But defense attorneys believe one of those informants could tell a very different story. In a motion filed Wednesday, the defense attorneys asked the court to compel him to testify despite his stated intentions to plead the Fifth Amendment. The informant, Stephen Robeson, played a key role in the government’s investigation, but prosecutors later called him a “double agent” and threatened to charge him with perjury if he testified that the government had entrapped the defendants in the case.

Robeson “wishes to hide behind a threat of prosecution that has no basis,” attorneys for defendants Adam Fox and Barry Croft wrote, arguing that he couldn’t be prosecuted for actions he took with the FBI’s authorization. They claim Robeson and others pushed their clients to do things they would not otherwise have done and planted the idea to consider kidnapping Whitmer in their heads. For that reason, they argued, Robeson “should be compelled to answer questions put to him regarding his efforts on behalf of the government.”

Prosecutors, who do not intend to call Robeson as a witness, said they were surprised by the motion and said they would respond to it before the weekend. While they have previously claimed the defense should feel free to call Robeson, recent court filings revealed that in late 2020 the government had him sign a nondisclosure agreement urging him not to discuss details of the case and have questioned whether he should even be allowed to take the stand.

Robeson could, at least in theory, provide a boost to the defense, which has weathered seven days of damning testimony from a string of FBI agents, a different confidential informant, and Garbin.

Prosecutors claim that Fox, Croft, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta, angered over COVID-19 lockdowns, conspired during summer 2020 to kidnap Whitmer and took concrete steps to move that plan forward, including twice surveilling her vacation cottage in northern Michigan and agreeing to buy explosives to blow up a bridge near her home. The men were arrested in October 2020; the trial, expected to last up to six weeks, began on March 8 in Grand Rapids.

Garbin, a 26-year-old airplane mechanic whom prosecutors have called a “star witness,” took the stand Wednesday morning in handcuffs and a prison uniform. He is currently serving out a 75-month sentence for his role in the alleged plot.

Under examination by Assistant US Attorney Nils Kessler, he told jurors that he joined the Watchmen in early 2020 because of his interest in gun rights and libertarian political ideas but soon became interested in linking up with others to take action against political figures. Using encrypted messaging apps and even coming up with code words for explosives and weaponry, Garbin and others forged an alliance. While the group first considered a plan to storm Michigan’s capitol building and take hostages, Garbin testified that “he was not a fan” of that idea and instead was “much more open ears to” a plot to kidnap Whitmer.

His testimony reinforced that of Dan Chappel, a confidential informant who agreed to work for the FBI after joining the Watchmen and growing concerned about their violent rhetoric. Chappel, who was in the witness box for three days and has twice testified in related cases in Michigan state court, claimed his role in the investigation was to provide “access” to his FBI handlers and to “de-escalate” situations that threatened to explode into violence.

As an example, he noted on multiple occasions, he had suggested to the defendants that they shoot a bullet into Whitmer’s house and then mail the casing to her “to send a message.” He claimed he proposed this as an alternative to actually kidnapping her. He referred to that plan as a “stray bullet,” which he claimed could be shot into the house when the governor wasn’t present.