The Alleged Michigan Kidnapping Plotters Practiced How They Could Breach The State Capitol Building

A group of men who plotted last year to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer practiced how they would breach and assault the state’s capitol building and discussed attacking Secret Service convoys with a 37 mm projectile launcher, according to documents filed in federal court Wednesday.

The new details were revealed as part of a plea deal filed when one of the six defendants in the case, Ty Garbin, agreed to cooperate with the ongoing federal investigation of the sensational scheme.

Garbin, a 25-year-old aviation mechanic from Hartland, Michigan, pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping conspiracy Wednesday morning. He is the first of six men charged in federal court to flip, although prosecutors have offered other defendants in the case similar deals, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Authorities busted up the plot in October, charging six of the men in federal court with kidnapping charges and eight other men in Michigan state court with related crimes, though not with actively participating in the conspiracy to kidnap a sitting governor.

The scheme collapsed in part because an undercover FBI agent and several confidential informants had penetrated the group. When the group tried to buy explosives in early October, law enforcement swooped in to arrest them. Although the governor was never hurt, the plot raised fears across the country about increasingly violent expressions of radical right-wing beliefs.

According to Garbin’s plea agreement, he was a member of a group called the Wolverine Watchmen that linked up with two other like-minded individuals last June and began planning actions against the Michigan state government at a time when anger over COVID-19 lockdowns was mounting.

One of the other men, Adam Fox, initially pushed the group toward a plan to storm the state capitol in Lansing, barricade the doors, and execute legislators on live television, court documents say.

According to Garbin’s plea agreement, the men specifically discussed hanging the public officials and using Molotov cocktails and improvised explosive devices as a distraction at the time of the assault.

