The Stakes Are High As The Michigan Kidnapping Trial Begins And The Government Is Leaving Nothing To Chance

On Tuesday morning, jury selection begins in the long-anticipated trial of four men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the run-up to the 2020 elections. To avoid potential life sentences, the defendants, who argue they were entrapped, will have to overcome a mountain of evidence including hours of their private, often graphic, conversations, as well as testimony from two other defendants in the case who have pleaded guilty and are now cooperating with the investigation.

But after nearly a year and a half of politically charged public scrutiny, prosecutors appear unwilling to take any chances and are going to extraordinary lengths to maximize their advantage by limiting what defendants can say, what evidence they can deploy — or, indeed, even see — and, in particular, whom they can call to the stand.

In recent weeks, they have persuaded Judge Robert Jonker to exclude from court hundreds of statements — culled from the government’s own secret recordings — that according to the defense prove there was no conspiracy. They’ve won a blanket prohibition on questions about whether one the lead FBI agents perjured himself in a different case, and whether a private security business owned by the other lead agent presented a conflict of interest. And they’ve managed to keep almost all information about the battery of confidential informants used in the investigation completely out of the hands of defense attorneys,

The government’s bare-knuckle efforts haven’t been limited to evidence. Prosecutors have disparaged and threatened one of their own informants in a bid to keep him from discussing the case, made him sign a nondisclosure agreement, and even suggested he should be prevented from testifying at all. They’ve told one potential defense witness he’s being targeted for prosecution and convinced a grand jury to indict a second one. And they’ve sent FBI agents to hand-deliver subpoenas to numerous friends and associates of the defendants, only to tell them later their testimony wouldn’t be required but that the government's investigation was still open, a tactic several called intimidating.

“They are messing with people,” said James Kawasaki, who attended a June 2020 meeting where prosecutors say the kidnapping plot first began to materialize but who otherwise stayed away from the events prosecutors mention in their charging documents. Early last month, he said, he was served with one of those subpoenas and then, two days later, received a phone call from the FBI saying his services were no longer needed. “I wonder if they figured out I wasn’t going to say anything that would be helpful to their side.”

A spokesperson for the Justice Department, citing a standing policy not to discuss ongoing criminal matters, declined to comment for this article. For their part, attorneys representing the defendants have all repeatedly declined to comment on the case.

According to the government, frustration over COVID-19 restrictions drove the four men charged in the case — Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta — to hatch a plan to kidnap Whitmer from her lakeside vacation home. They also allegedly planned to blow up a nearby bridge to keep police from pursuing them, and agreed to buy $4,000 worth of explosives from someone who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent.

To prove their case, prosecutors plan to play selections of surreptitiously recorded conversations, some of which include the defendants’ graphic descriptions of violence. They will display screenshots of text messages and social media postings, and elicit testimony from Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, the two cooperating defendants, as well as from a confidential informant known as Dan who gained the confidence of the defendants and facilitated their schemes.

The defendants have a very different story they’d like to tell the jury — if permitted to do so. They claim that their clients were targeted because of comments they made in private settings that are protected by the First Amendment, and that they were then entrapped by the FBI’s confidential informants, who trained them and induced them to agree to take actions they otherwise would not have. Without the intervention of the government, they say, there never would have been a conspiracy.

But after refusing their request to throw out the entire case on those grounds earlier this year, Jonker ruled last week that they could not raise entrapment at all during the first half of the trial — meaning the defendants won’t be allowed to question the prosecution’s witnesses about it (but could, in theory, call those same witnesses to testify a second time later in the case, a potentially risk strategy). Prosecutors, meanwhile, have worked hard to keep evidence that could bolster an entrapment argument out of defense counsel’s hands throughout the entire trial.