9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

The shocking explosion in Beirut this week captured much of the world's attention, with images of destroyed neighborhoods and upended lives underlining the fragility of everyday existence — and fueling anger among the Lebanese toward their government.

This week also marked 75 years since the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings. The horror and devastation of the two atomic blasts was kept classified for years, with the American public not seeing images of the effects of the bombs for nearly a decade afterward. Then we took a look at the Voting Rights Act, which turned 55 this week.

There is a great show at the Barbican that examines masculinity in photography, and Reuters has a touching profile on Italy's oldest college graduate, who received his undergraduate degree at 96.