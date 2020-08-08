 Skip To Content
9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Kate Bubacz

Posted on August 8, 2020, at 11:53 a.m. ET

The shocking explosion in Beirut this week captured much of the world's attention, with images of destroyed neighborhoods and upended lives underlining the fragility of everyday existence — and fueling anger among the Lebanese toward their government.

This week also marked 75 years since the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings. The horror and devastation of the two atomic blasts was kept classified for years, with the American public not seeing images of the effects of the bombs for nearly a decade afterward. Then we took a look at the Voting Rights Act, which turned 55 this week.

There is a great show at the Barbican that examines masculinity in photography, and Reuters has a touching profile on Italy's oldest college graduate, who received his undergraduate degree at 96. For more reflections on photography, don't forget to sign up for our weekly newsletter, JPG.


"Horrifying Photos Show the Devastating Aftermath of the Beirut Explosion" — BuzzFeed News

A man with a bandaged head sits alone in the middle of a destroyed street
Patrick Baz / Getty Images

"Before and After Photos Show the Damage to Beirut After Massive Explosion" — BuzzFeed News

The port of Beirut is seen intact, and then destroyed, from an aerial view
©2020 Maxar Technologies

"A Brief Visual History of the Voting Rights Act" — BuzzFeed News

President Johnson is seen with his head leaning on his hand sitting at a table with a stack of papers in front of him while Martin Luther King Jr with his hands folded leans in to talk to him
Hulton Archive / Getty Images

"Meet Italy's Oldest Student" — Reuters Wider Image

An old man with a suit wearing a crown of laurels smiles while another man, slightly younger and dressed as a college dean hands him a graduation certificate
Guglielmo Mangiapane / Reuters

"After the Atomic Bombings, These Photographers Worked Under Mushroom Clouds" — The New York Times

A mushroom cloud seen over railroad tracks
Getty Images

"These Images of the Hiroshima Nuclear Bombing Are Still Shocking 75 Years Later" — BuzzFeed News

Two people holding an umbrella walk down a destroyed street with rubble on either side
Bernard Hoffman / Getty Images

"Liberating Masculinity: Photo Exhibit Spotlights Queer Resistance to Manliness" — NBC News

A man with a moustache and earrings on a yellow background
Catherine Opie / Credit must be given to: Catherine Opie

"Living Tree Bridges In A Land of Clouds" — NPR

A tree seen at night with a complicated root structure that suspends the tree
Prasenjeet Yadav

"23 Most Powerful Photos of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

two astronaughts in a spca capsule smile and give the thumbs up while another man enters the space capsule
Handout / Reuters



