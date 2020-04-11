We Asked 11 Essential Workers What Their Lives Were Like During The Coronavirus

While healthcare workers attempt to save everyone who is sick, other workers deemed essential are putting themselves at risk every day to make sure that society functions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pat Nabong for BuzzFeed News Ashok Chaudhary works as a cashier at 7-11 in Chicago's Edgewater nieghborhood. Chaudhary says he sanitizes his hands with alcohol wipes or soap often while on the job.

Amidst the ever-changing social distancing directives and protective measures from the government and the CDC, one thing has become clear: while the coronavirus effects everyone, it effects some people more than others. Many jobs — such as delivery people, doctors, grocery and restaurant workers — simply cannot be done from the safety of one's home. Other roles, such as poll workers and local volunteers, keep society functioning, especially for those who are home-bound or ill. The workers who are considered essential are often low-paid, and without employee protections such as sick leave and health insurance. Federal mandates such as the CARES Act sought to address some of these concerns by implementing paid leave for quarantine leave, but the law has many loopholes to allow companies to not provide protections. Workers are increasingly feeling that they are abandoned on the frontline of an invisible war, one that disproportionately affects minorities and the poor. Pat Nabong spoke with 11 people around Chicago during the early days of the pandemic about their newly-essential role in society.





Luz Martinez, food vendor Pat Nabong for BuzzFeed News

Martinez is a vendor who sells food on the streets of Chicago's Little Village neighborhood. "We're just trying to be out here like until we can," Martinez said. When asked about how she feels about working outside amid the pandemic, she said, "It's a little bit scary but I think we'll deal with it. We'll get over it hopefully."



Melissa Palma, a preventive medicine and public health physician Pat Nabong for BuzzFeed News

"[The concern] becomes like, 'Oh my gosh, what are we going to do when the person who gets it is the ICU doctor who knows how to run the [ventilators]? What happens when half of the nurses are out? What happens when all of the residents are, like, on isolation?" Palma said. "It gets to the point where for a member of the general public you would tell them to go home and self-isolate. If you're a healthcare worker, those rules don't apply to you anymore because at some point you're going to have to be called back in."



Filangelo Duque, home health physical therapist Pat Nabong for BuzzFeed News

"Of course I'm scared, but the phone assessment before going to a patient's house is very helpful. Ask that day if [the patient] or any family members living in the house is sick or not feeling well. ... But the worry that you could also be a carrier is always there." Duque got tested for COVID-19 recently and was negative.



Oscar Morales, Amazon courier Pat Nabong for BuzzFeed News

"When I get home I don’t touch my kids," Morales said. "I don't touch anything until I get out of the bathroom."



Casey Merchant, community organizer Pat Nabong for BuzzFeed News

Merchant, a program manager at the Chicago community organization My Block My Hood My City, bought groceries to deliver to an older adult near his neighborhood. His organization is mobilizing volunteers to help pack and deliver food to older adults. "I feel like we can't all hide inside," Merchant said. "We can't all self-isolate. There's still services that need to be provided. There's still some businesses that need patronage."

Holly Pedro, a worker at Sonic Drive-In Pat Nabong for BuzzFeed News

Pedro was too busy serving customers to give her thoughts on working.

Steve Wroten, poll worker Pat Nabong for BuzzFeed News

"I've always voted my whole life and so I want to help people out that way. I really believe in the process."





Williams Taylor, Safe Passage worker Pat Nabong for BuzzFeed News

Taylor did not want to be quoted in this story. Classes in Chicago have been suspended, but schools are being used as food pick-up points for students.

Colin Boyle, journalist Pat Nabong for BuzzFeed News

"As a journalist, [being on the field] is kind of daunting, you know. I go home and hand sanitize, shower, try and keep my hands to myself, which is tough, right? It's such an interpersonal job to make images, tell stories, connect with people," Boyle said. "But someone has to do it and in order to do it you have to have this extra level of awareness of appreciation of life and your safety and the safety and wellbeing of others."kk

Antonio Ray, poll worker Pat Nabong for BuzzFeed News