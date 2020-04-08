 Skip To Content
These Brave Americans Turned Out To Vote During The Deadly Coronavirus Pandemic

On Tuesday, Wisconsin residents turned out en masse to vote in the state's primary election despite the danger of spreading the coronavirus.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez Senior Photo Essay Editor

Posted on April 8, 2020, at 1:08 p.m. ET

Daniel Acker / Reuters

Aaron Lipski, assistant chief for the Milwaukee Fire Department, stands in a Tyvec suit as he monitors health and safety at a polling station inside Hamilton High School, April 7.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

A polling official passes out hand sanitizer to voters at Riverside University High School in Milwaukee, April 7. Voters waited in line about two hours at the school, one of the few polling places open in the city after most were consolidated due to a shortage of poll workers fearful of contracting the coronavirus.

The Washington Post / Getty Images

A woman hands out masks to people standing in line to vote at Riverside High School in Milwaukee, April 7.

Kamil Krzaczynski / Getty Images

Residents wait in a long line to vote outside the Riverside High School in Milwaukee, April 7.

Daniel Acker / Reuters

Voters Jeff Tragitz (right) and Lori Walter kiss while wearing masks as they wait in line at Hamilton High School in Milwaukee, April 7.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

An aerial view from a drone shows voters waiting in line to enter a polling place at Riverside University High School in Milwaukee, April 7.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

A voter wearing a protective mask stands in line to cast a ballot at a polling station in Milwaukee, April 7.

Daniel Acker / Reuters

Kelly John fills out a ballot as her son stands behind her wearing a gas mask inside a polling station at Douglas High School in Milwaukee, April 7.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Residents wait in line to vote at a polling place at Riverside University High School in Milwaukee, April 7.

Kamil Krzaczynski / Getty Images

People wait in line to vote at Hamilton High School in Milwaukee, April 7.

Derek R. Henkle / Getty Images

Elections Chief Inspector Mary Magdalen Moser runs a polling location in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in full hazmat gear, April 7.

Andy Manis / Getty Images

Poll worker Aysha Goodwin (left) works with two National Guard members to tabulate absentee ballots in Madison, Wisconsin, April 7.

Alex Kormann / AP

Catherine Anderson sits with her dog, Ivy, as she votes at the Billings Park Civic Center in Superior, Wisconsin, April 7.

Kamil Krzaczynski / Getty Images

A man casts his ballot inside Hamilton High School in Milwaukee, April 7.

Daniel Acker / Reuters

Election volunteer Nancy Gavney verifies voter and witness signatures on absentee ballots as they are counted at the City Hall in Beloit, Wisconsin, April 7.

Daniel Acker / Reuters

Voters wait in line for curbside voting outside Riverside University High School in Milwaukee, April 7.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

An election volunteer wearing a protective mask and gloves assists a voter outside a polling station in Milwaukee, April 7.

Daniel Acker / Reuters

Voter Rachel Messenger wears a sign reading "Thank you for risking your life to vote" as she waits in line outside Riverside University High School in Milwaukee, April 7.


