Senators Are Calling For Better Protections For Delivery Workers During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Logistics firms and delivery startups are scrambling to respond to increased demand during the coronavirus lockdown and leaving workers vulnerable to infection.

As home delivery firms from Amazon to the US Postal Service to Instacart scramble to handle surging demand because of the coronavirus outbreak, each company is setting its own, sometimes contradictory, safety rules. Workers across the industry worry it is not nearly enough. The US Postal Service has expanded paid time off, including to some part-time mail carriers. It's also offering paid childcare due to school closures. But it doesn’t have masks, hand sanitizer, or, in some cases, gloves available for mail carriers. Instacart, a grocery delivery startup, said employees who work inside grocery stores can use paid sick time without proof of infection. But it’s still requiring its independently contracted delivery drivers to prove they’ve either tested positive for the coronavirus or have been ordered to quarantine by a medical professional in order to get sick leave. Without it, many drivers feel they have no choice but to work.

“No one seems to care about [what] we say because we are ‘easily replaced.’”

“We all feel unsafe and at risk of contracting coronavirus,” said an Ohio-based driver for an Amazon delivery contractor who requested anonymity to protect his employment. “But no one seems to care about [what] we say because we are ‘easily replaced.’” Workers said worries were growing as deliverers have begun to test positive for the virus. In response to the crisis, Amazon has delayed deliveries of nonessential orders and temporarily increased wages for warehouse workers. But contracted delivery drivers — the ones bringing packages to people’s homes — say they’ve received no sick leave. Some say they’re given just one sanitary wipe per day to sanitize their trucks. In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said the company has “taken extreme measures that include tripling down on deep cleaning, procuring safety supplies that are available, and changing processes to ensure those in our buildings are keeping safe distances.”

“We continue to make adjustments and have implemented a series of preventative health measures for employees, delivery and transportation partners at our sites around the world,” the statement continued. “We appreciate everything our delivery partners are doing to help serve customers during this time.” A spokesperson for the US Postal Service said it has expanded paid sick leave for employees and exempted them from asking customers to sign for packages. “We are proud of the work our employees play in processing, transporting and delivering mail and packages for the American public,” the agency said in a statement. “The Postal Service is […] a vital part of the nation’s infrastructure.” But in absence of nationwide protections, workers across the industry say they feel increasingly vulnerable as package volumes soar, the virus spreads, and management scrambles to react.

“I could bet money that we are contributing to the spread of coronavirus.”

“I could bet money that we are contributing to the spread of coronavirus,” said the Amazon delivery driver in Ohio who asked not to be named for fear of retribution. “I’ve [been] watching my coworkers sit there coughing their lungs out and then hop in a van and get to work. The worst part is: We get one bottle of hand sanitizer, and once it runs out, that’s it. At the end of the night, we have to clean our vans out, and we get one Clorox wipe to wipe down the whole van because we are unable to get more,” he said. A second Amazon delivery driver also said they were given just a single wipe. A third, who is currently training to deliver Amazon packages in New York, said the company canceled ride-alongs with experienced drivers but is still sending new drivers out without that training as delivery contractors rush to meet Amazon’s package load.

As the virus’s toll mounts, workers across the country are trying to fight for more protections. A group of delivery drivers in Ohio have been discussing a potential work stoppage over the risk of coronavirus infection, according to one worker. That worker also said his manager was told by the public health department there was little the agency could do about Amazon’s failure to comply with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s recommendation, issued last week, to screen workers' temperatures.

Postal Service employees are pushing for hazard pay and greater protections. More than 77,000 people have signed an online petition. A similar petition for Canada Post employees has more than 8,800 signatures. Sen. Cory Booker took their side on Wednesday, citing the petition in a letter to the postmaster general. Booker asked about the lack of protective equipment for postal workers, as well as reports that management was requiring employees to present doctors' notes or positive test results to take advantage of paid leave. “Any failure of the USPS to keep its workers safe not only puts their employees at risk, but also threatens each of the communities they serve. It has been reported that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be transmitted through mail delivery through person-to-person, or can live for up to 24 hours on cardboard, and up to three days on plastic and stainless steel,” Booker’s letter reads. “This means that Americans who are taking every precaution, staying home and practicing social distancing, might risk getting infected with COVID-19 because of USPS’s failure to support its staff or protect our communities.” Do you have questions you want answered? You can always get in touch. And if you're someone who is seeing the impact of this firsthand, we’d also love to hear from you (you can reach out to us via one of our tip line channels). Debbie Berkowitz, program director at the National Employment Law Project, said delivery workers are at a high risk during the coronavirus pandemic. “Delivery workers already face many traditional safety hazards, and the exposure to the virus is on top of that,” Berkowitz said. “They need to limit contact with the customers, drop things at the door or lobby. They need to be provided with those disinfectant wipes for their hands and any doorknobs they need to touch — and to wipe down their steering wheels.” The Families First Coronavirus Relief Act passed by Congress last week doesn’t apply to most delivery workers, who are either contractors or work for large corporations exempted by the bill. Berkowitz said she hopes “the next bill that passes Congress has paid leave for these folks.” But as new legislation is hung up in DC, delivery firms are responding to the emergency individually in the meantime.

UPS said it’s “in the process of replenishing our supplies including gloves and cleaning materials.”