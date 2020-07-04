 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Trending

10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Kate Bubacz

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on July 4, 2020, at 11:26 a.m. ET

It's officially summer, albeit a somewhat weird one, with some states opening, some states closing, and no one much in the mood for the 4th of July. Monique Jaques reflects on what the lost spring means for student-athletes. A sense of grief is palpable in the beautiful, contemplative work from Haruka Sakaguchi on anti-Asian racism. As the fight for justice and equal treatment continues, we take you to downtown Manhattan, where anti-racist and anti-capitalist protesters have camped out in front of City Hall, demanding budget reductions and police reform. Elsewhere in New York, Alexey Kim talks with queer activists fighting for their future, while B. Proud takes an intimate look at trans lives. It's a lot to take in.

For escapism, scroll through Magnum's Field Notes project, which is a visual treat. The Atlantic has a series on Antarctica if you just want to chill out, and we offer up some delightful old photos from past 4th of July celebrations. Things likely weren't simpler then, as our roundup of color photos from the 1918 pandemic indicates, but it's a good reminder that this too will pass.

Love photography as much as we do? Sign up for the JPG newsletter to read an exclusive interview with Nina Berman this week

"Asian Americans Reflect on Racism During the Pandemic and the Need for Equality" — Time

Haruka Sakaguchi for Time

"Field Notes" — Magnum Foundation

Eli Reed / Magnum Photos

"A Look at Occupy City Hall in New York City" — BuzzFeed News

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

"This Is the Future Queer Liberation Activists Are Fighting For" — BuzzFeed News

Alexey Kim for BuzzFeed News

"This Photographer Is Shining a Light on Both Joy and Tragedy in the Trans Community" — Huffington Post

B.proud

"Here's What the 1918 Pandemic Looked Like in Color" — BuzzFeed News

Getty Images

"The Lost Spring" — The New York Times

Monique Jaques for the New York Times

"Delightfully Odd Photos From Fourth of July History" — BuzzFeed News

Ralph Crane / Getty Images

"Scenes From Antarctica" — The Atlantic

Johan Ordonez / Getty Images

24 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week — BuzzFeed News

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images


ADVERTISEMENT