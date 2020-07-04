10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

It's officially summer, albeit a somewhat weird one, with some states opening, some states closing, and no one much in the mood for the 4th of July. Monique Jaques reflects on what the lost spring means for student-athletes. A sense of grief is palpable in the beautiful, contemplative work from Haruka Sakaguchi on anti-Asian racism. As the fight for justice and equal treatment continues, we take you to downtown Manhattan, where anti-racist and anti-capitalist protesters have camped out in front of City Hall, demanding budget reductions and police reform. Elsewhere in New York, Alexey Kim talks with queer activists fighting for their future, while B. Proud takes an intimate look at trans lives. It's a lot to take in.

For escapism, scroll through Magnum's Field Notes project, which is a visual treat. The Atlantic has a series on Antarctica if you just want to chill out, and we offer up some delightful old photos from past 4th of July celebrations. Things likely weren't simpler then, as our roundup of color photos from the 1918 pandemic indicates, but it's a good reminder that this too will pass.

