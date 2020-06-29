 Skip To Content
These Photos Show How Protesters Are Occupying New York City Hall

Hundreds of protesters have taken up residence around New York City Hall in Manhattan to demand the defunding of the NYPD.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on June 29, 2020, at 4:05 p.m. ET

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

A "City Hall Autonomous Zone" sign hangs outside New York City Hall, June 27.

In New York City, hundreds of protesters have taken up residence in the public spaces surrounding the city hall, demanding the defunding of police in this week's budget proposal for the 2021 fiscal year. As with Seattle's Capitol Hill Organized Protest, the Occupy City Hall demonstration in New York City draws inspiration from the 2011 Occupy Wall Street movement by creating an entirely autonomous zone complete with food, lodging, entertainment, and resources for social activism, such as libraries and voter registration stations. The message for police reform comes as many across the nation continue to demand justice following the killings of George Floyd and other Black Americans in police custody.

On Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio acknowledged the protesters' demands by committing to cut $1 billion from the police department and to shift those resources "to communities in a way that would help address a lot of the underlying issues that we know are the cause of so many problems in our society."

These pictures show how demonstrators have transformed New York City Hall into a thriving community demanding to defund the NYPD.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters congregate at New York City Hall, June 27.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Demonstrators organize supplies at the city hall, June 24.

Andrew Kelly / Reuters

People erect a tent near the city hall, June 27.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

A voter registration station at the Occupy City Hall protest, June 27.

Mike Segar / Reuters

A makeshift mobile phone charging station near New York City Hall, June 26.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters congregate outside the city hall, June 27.

Andrew Kelly / Reuters

A person hangs a sign that says "I love you" at a protest to defund the police in lower Manhattan, June 27.

Andrew Kelly / Reuters

A man has his hair braided at a protest to defund the police in New York City, June 27.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

A library at the Occupy City Hall protest, June 27.

Sopa Images / Getty Images

A protester plays guitar in a park outside the city hall during the demonstration, June 24.

John Nacion / John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx

A baby at the Occupy City Hall protest, June 26.

Andrew Kelly / Reuters

People gather at a protest to defund the police, June 27.

Mike Segar / Reuters

A demonstrator confronts an NYPD officer near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 26.

Anthony Behar / Sipa USA via AP

Anti-NYPD paintings are placed at a subway entrance at the Occupy City Hall encampment, June 26.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

"No Cop Zone" is written at the entrance of the Occupy City Hall protest, June 27.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Black Lives Matter cardboard signs are hung near a City Hall Park sign, June 27.

Photographer Lev Radin / Sipa USA via AP

A man relaxes in a hammock as protesters gather outside New York City Hall, June 25.

Photographer Lev Radin / Sipa USA via AP

Free pizza is offered to protesters outside New York City Hall, June 25.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Black Lives Matter protesters organize supplies outside New York City Hall, June 24.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

A Black Lives Matter protester reads a book while lying down on the ground outside New York City Hall, June 27.

Nurphoto / Getty Images

Protesters paint signs in a park near New York City Hall, June 25.

Nurphoto / Getty Images

A woman paints signs of protest in a park near New York City Hall, June 25.

Photographer Lev Radin / Sipa USA via AP

Protesters dance in the rain outside New York City Hall, June 27.

Xinhua News Agency / Getty Images

People attend the Occupy City Hall protest, June 26.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

A Black Lives Matter protester draws portraits of people killed by police on the sidewalk outside New York City Hall, June 27.


