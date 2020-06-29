In New York City, hundreds of protesters have taken up residence in the public spaces surrounding the city hall, demanding the defunding of police in this week's budget proposal for the 2021 fiscal year. As with Seattle's Capitol Hill Organized Protest, the Occupy City Hall demonstration in New York City draws inspiration from the 2011 Occupy Wall Street movement by creating an entirely autonomous zone complete with food, lodging, entertainment, and resources for social activism, such as libraries and voter registration stations. The message for police reform comes as many across the nation continue to demand justice following the killings of George Floyd and other Black Americans in police custody.



On Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio acknowledged the protesters' demands by committing to cut $1 billion from the police department and to shift those resources "to communities in a way that would help address a lot of the underlying issues that we know are the cause of so many problems in our society."

These pictures show how demonstrators have transformed New York City Hall into a thriving community demanding to defund the NYPD.