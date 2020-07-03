 Skip To Content
24 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of The Week

From the alarming increase of coronavirus cases in the US to the removal of racist symbols and statues around the world, these are the most striking and memorable pictures from this past week.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez Senior Photo Essay Editor

Posted on July 3, 2020, at 7:49 p.m. ET

Go Nakamura / Getty Images

A medical staff member rests in front of a fan in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston on June 30. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have spiked since Texas reopened, pushing intensive-care wards to full capacity and sparking concerns about a surge in fatalities as the virus spreads.

Joshua Roberts / Getty Images

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci watches as Vice President Mike Pence speaks after leading a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing in Washington, DC, on June 26.

Karen Ducey / Getty Images

Supporters and members of Patriot Prayer and Peoples Rights Washington rally against the Washington state mask mandate in Vancouver, Washington, on June 26. Washington state Governor Jay Inslee ordered a statewide mandate requiring facial coverings be worn by anyone out in public beginning today in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, which is seeing a rise of cases in the state and across the country.

Callaghan O'hare / Reuters

A man who died from COVID-19 is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's COVID-19 intensive care unit in Houston on June 29.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

An aerial view of people in cars lined up to be tested for COVID-19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on June 26.

Luis Robayo / Getty Images

Jefferson Riascos (center) is embraced by Diana Paola Angola (left) who recovered from COVID-19, after asking her to marry him at the Versalles Clinic in Cali, Colombia, on June 26. The baby of the couple was delivered while Angola was under induced coma at the Intensive Care Unit.

Dibyangshu Sarkar / Getty Images

People shower flower petals to honor state health workers in Kolkata, India, on July 1.

Sergio Lima / Getty Images

A demonstrator places flowers on a cross during a protest against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and in honor of the people who died of COVID-19 in Brasilia, on June 28.

Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters

Students wearing face masks and face shields are seen studying inside old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions in the Pathum Thani province, Thailand, on July 1.

Lucas Jackson / Reuters

A large mask hangs on the face of a lion statue standing outside of the main branch of the New York Public Library in New York City on July 1.

Lawrence Bryant / Reuters

A couple draws their firearms on protestors, one of whom holds a video camera and microphone (right), as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on June 28.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

Demonstrators stage a die-in outside the Target Corporation headquarters during a Pride and Black Lives Matter march in Minneapolis on June 28.

Brandon Bell / Getty Images

Demonstrators argue at a Pro-Police rally in St Paul, Minnesota, on June 27.

John Thys / Getty Images

An employee helps to remove the vandalized statue of King Leopold II of Belgium in Ghent, Belgium, on June 30. The statue was vandalized during a protest action amid discussions to remove all Leopold 2 statues due to the misdeeds in his personal property Congo.

Rogelio V. Solis / AP

A Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol honor guard carefully folds the retired Mississippi state flag after it was raised over the Capitol grounds one final time in Jackson, Mississippi, on July 1. The banner was the last state flag with the Confederate battle emblem on it.

David Ryder / Getty Images

City crews dismantle the Capitol Hill Organized Protest area outside of the Seattle Police Department's vacated East Precinct on July 1.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Police officers stand guard during a Black Lives Matter protest at the City Hall as part of the "Defund NYPD" and "Occupy City Hall" movement in New York City on July 1.

Anthony Wallace / Getty Images

Protesters rally against a new national security law in Hong Kong on July 1, on the 23rd anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China.

Mohammed Hamoud / Getty Images

A malnourished child holds the finger of his father as he receives treatment at a hospital in Sana'a, Yemen, on June 30. Buffeted by five years of devastating conflict and by the coronavirus pandemic sweeping every corner of the globe, millions of children stand on the brink of starvation in Yemen.

Omar Haj Kadour / Getty Images

This long-exposure picture taken early on June 27, shows a man smoking near buildings destroyed by prior bombardment in the town of Ariha in Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province.

Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

A view of Pride colored lights are projected into the sky in New York City on June 27.

Oli Scarff / Getty Images

Members of the 'Meltham and Meltham Mills Band' practice together for the first time since the government imposed lockdown began in Worlow Quarry, England, on June 30.

Gotham / Getty Images

Fireworks explode over the Statue of Liberty in in New York City, during Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular on June 30.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

(Left to right) Antonia Sanchez, her grandson Dominic Sanchez, and her daughter Maria Sanchez, watch smoke from the Mahogany fire as seen from Las Vegas on June 28.


