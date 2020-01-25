Watch Live: Trump's Impeachment Defense Team Are Starting Their Opening Arguments
After Democrats argued that the president is a “danger to the country,” Trump’s team now has 24 hours over three days to make his case.
WASHINGTON — Senators will hear opening arguments from President Donald Trump’s defense team Saturday morning in what is now day five of the impeachment trial to determine whether to remove him from office.
Trump’s personal attorney Jay Sekulow and White House counsel Pat Cipollone will serve as the lead attorney’s on the president defense team who will present their arguments Saturday beginning at 10:00 a.m. Like Democrats, the president’s defense team has 24 hours to present arguments over a span of three days, but it is unlikely they will use the entire time. The proceedings are expected to last around three hours on Saturday, giving senators a chance to go home — or back to the presidential campaign trail — before the trial resumes on Monday.
Sekulow, Trump’s personal lawyer, told reporters Friday that their case will focus in-part on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company. He also name-checked a handful of conspiracy theories related not only to the Bidens, but to FBI, the Democratic National Committee, and the creation of the Steele dossier — an unverified document prepared for Trump’s political opponents during the 2016 election, which BuzzFeed News first published after Trump and then-president Barack Obama had been briefed on its contents.
“For the life of me, they’ve done it, and [Democrats] opened up the door as wide as a double door on the Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, Burisma issue — I guess they figured that was their way of getting ahead of it. We will address it,” Sekulow told reporters Friday morning.
Sen. Mike Braun, a Republican from Indiana, said the president’s team would deliver a “more condensed, summarized, easy to understand” package, adding that Democrats’ opening arguments were “fatiguing.”
“The biggest thing is that it’s going to be a different type of presentation. It’s not going to be full of details and just swamped with information. I think they’re going to do what would have been a lot more effective for [Democrats] which is to package it in a tighter way.”
Braun went on to say that Democrats’ decision to use almost all of the 24 hours they were given to argue their cases, hurt them. “I think that since they kind of used the tactic to kind of wear you out with an overwhelming case — they had to stretch it out to the 22 hours,” Braun said. “I don’t think many are going to be in the appetite to want more of that.”
House Democrats — acting as prosecutors in the impeachment trial — laid out their case to support two articles of impeachment this week: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. On Wednesday, Democrats laid out a timeline of Trump’s abuse of power when the president made the decision to withhold military aid to Ukraine in exchange for the government agreeing to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and his family. On Thursday and Friday, Democrats focused on how the president’s actions violated the Constitution.
Rep. Adam Schiff and the six other managers leaned heavily on Trump’s obstruction of Congress Friday. Schiff, in particular, hammered away at Congress’s responsibility to serve as a check on the president. "If the Congress cannot, because the president prevents it, investigate the president's own wrongdoing ... there will be no more impeachment power. It will be gone," he said.
During his closing argument Schiff, the lead impeachment manager and chair of the House Intelligence Committee, tried to preempt the defense team by saying they’d distract from the Ukraine scandal with attacks on the Democratic managers and other members of Congress.
"Maybe they'll attack The Squad,” Schiff said during closing arguments on Friday, referring to Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley. “That's a perennial favorite with the president."
Schiff also zeroed in on a new line of attack on Friday morning, arguing that Trump could go after senators the same way he attacked the Bidens. “Do you think for a moment that any of you, no matter what your relationship with this president … that if he felt it was in his interest, that he wouldn't ask for you to be investigated? … If somewhere deep down below, you realize that he would, you cannot leave a man like that in office when he has violated the Constitution,” he said.
Schiff argued in his closing statement that senators from both parties must vote to remove Trump from office. "Whether you like him or dislike him is immaterial. ... What matters is if he is a danger to the country because he will do it again. And none of us can have confidence based on his word he will not do it again because he is telling us every day he would."
In addition to Sekulow and Cipollone, Trump’s defense team will include: Ken Starr, the prosecutor who headed the investigation that led to Clinton’s impeachment; constitutional lawyer Alan Dershowitz; former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi; Trump’s personal lawyer Jane Raskin; and Robert Ray, who took over for Starr as independent counsel during Clinton’s presidency.
