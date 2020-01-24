Watch Live: Democrats Deliver Their Closing Arguments In Trump's Impeachment Trial

WASHINGTON — Senators will hear closing arguments from Democrats Friday as the House managers wrap up their case in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.



On Wednesday, the managers — Democrats acting as the prosecutors making the case in the Senate — focused on laying out the timeline of Trump's decision to withhold military aid to Ukraine in exchange for the country agreeing to investigate his political rival, former vice president Joe Biden. Then, on Thursday, they broke down the constitutional justifications for removing Trump from office for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Throughout the arguments so far, Democrats have punctuated their presentation with video clips from the House’s impeachment hearings late last year.

Lead impeachment manager and House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff closed Thursday night’s proceedings with a passionate speech, making the case that senators must vote to remove Trump from office.

“You know you can't trust this president to do what's right for this country. You can trust he will do what's right for Donald Trump,” he said as the day came to a close around 10:30. “He'll do it now, he's done it before, he'll do it for the next several months, he'll do it in the election if he is allowed to. This is why if you find him guilty, you must find he should be removed. Because right matters. And the truth matters. Otherwise, we are lost."

The managers were allotted 24 hours to make their case over the course of three days and have roughly eight hours remaining to speak. After they conclude Friday, Trump’s defense team will have their own 24 hours to respond. The Senate will convene Saturday morning for the trial, and Sunday will be a day off.



After each side is done with opening statements, senators will submit questions to Chief Justice John Roberts, who is overseeing the trial and will read the questions during a 16-hour Q & A portion of the trial. (Senators have to remain silent during the trial and are under other restrictions, including not having their phones).

“People are putting questions together now,” Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said Thursday night. “We’re all thinking about what we want to ask. We’ll look at how much is redundant.”