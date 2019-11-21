Watch Live: Fiona Hill And David Holmes Testify At Trump's Impeachment Hearing

Fiona Hill, the former senior director for Europe and Russia on the National Security Council staff, and David Holmes, a political counselor at the US Embassy in Kyiv, are testifying before Congress.



Members of the House Intelligence Committee are conducting hearings on allegations that President Donald Trump and his associates were withholding long-standing American military aid to Ukraine unless the country's new presidential administration agreed to investigate Joe Biden, his family, and a false conspiracy theory about the 2016 election.

In her opening statement, Hill chastised the committee for perpetuating the false claim that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

"Based on questions and statements I have heard, some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country — and that perhaps, somehow, for some reason, Ukraine did. This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves," she said.



She goes on to say that "the impact of the successful 2016 Russian campaign remains evident today. Our nation is being torn apart."

"I refuse to be part of an effort to legitimize an alternative narrative that the Ukrainian government is a U.S. adversary, and that Ukraine — not Russia — attacked us in 2016," she said.



Holmes is the aide who said he overheard a July 26 phone call between ambassador US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and Trump, in which he said he heard Sondland tell the US president that the Ukrainian president "loves your ass."

