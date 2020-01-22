Watch Live: Democrats Begin Presenting Their Case In Trump’s Impeachment Trial

The question of whether the Senate will call any witnesses in the trial will remain unanswered for the next week.

Under the trial rules, House Democrats will now have 24 hours split over three days to lay out their evidence that Trump abused his power by withholding foreign aid from Ukraine in exchange for the country announcing an investigation into former vice president Joe Biden and his family — and that Trump obstructed Congress in its investigation. After that, White House lawyers will have the same amount of time to make their rebuttal.

WASHINGTON — The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is entering its second day as House Democrats begin three straight days of laying out their case for removing the president from office.

Early Wednesday morning, Senate Republicans passed a rules package laying out the schedule for the trial. They also voted down 11 Democratic amendments that would have subpoenaed witnesses and documents from the Trump administration, though that question will come up again later in the trial.

“Anyone who watched the proceedings today, or reads about them, will see that Democrats are for a fair trial — documents and witnesses — and Republicans are not," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said as the Senate recessed just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

He added, "If there are no documents and witnesses, I don't think anybody thinks an acquittal is going to have that much value."



Though Tuesday was supposed to be a day to debate the process, Democrats, led by Rep. Adam Schiff, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, came out swinging with hours of arguments laying out their case that Trump committed high crimes and misdemeanors. White House lawyers responded by attacking the Democratic case as baseless.

Democrats tried to exert pressure on vulnerable Republicans up for reelection in 2020 by forcing them to take repeated votes against subpoenaing the Trump administration. Trump has directed his administration not to hand over documents or testify before Congress. “The innocent do not act this way,” said Schiff.

But Republicans didn’t budge. All but one of the amendments was voted down along a strict 53–47 party line vote. Sen. Susan Collins was the only Republican to vote with Democrats on any of the amendments: a measure to give the legal teams more time to respond to the other's motions.

After both sides have concluded opening arguments, which could happen as late as Tuesday, senators will have 16 hours to question the House and White House teams. Because senators must be silent during the trial, they’ll have to submit their questions in writing.

Then the Senate will debate and vote on whether to call witnesses. It will take four Republicans to side with Democrats for that vote to succeed.

Kadia Goba contributed reporting to this story.